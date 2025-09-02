The only thing more popular than Taylor Swift’s music industry influence might be Walmart and it’s Self-Checkout units. Maybe close to 100,000 installed across the world? Cash cow for NCR for sure (but here comes Zebra…). Toshiba isn’t exactly laying down either.

Fact is over the last 12 months Walmart has removed self-checkout from a small number of locations—more than 10, but still only a tiny fraction of its total store base. Currently, at least 6 known stores (Shrewsbury, Missouri; Cleveland, Ohio; three stores in New Mexico; and one in Los Angeles, California) have reported complete removal of self-checkout lanes, and select others have reduced or restricted their use, but there is no indication of a nationwide removal.cloudpick+3

So when the Chicken Littles with their trumpets blare out that Walmart is removing their self-checkouts, remember most of them are on Twitter? Cloudpick seems to be tout the panic button. We noticed other “news” sites as well.

Total Walmart Store Count

Worldwide : Over 10,600 Walmart stores as of 2025, across 27 countries.bloggingwizard+1

United States: Over 4,700 Walmart stores in the US alone.yaguara+1

Self-Checkout Removals

LocationNumber of Stores Removing Self-CheckoutCitation

Shrewsbury, Missouri1parade+2

Cleveland, Ohio1cloudpick+1

New Mexico 3 cloudpick+1

Los Angeles, California1cloudpick

The actual number is slightly higher as more stores make local decisions, but it is certainly well above 10 locations affected—and not at all close to a nationwide removal, given Walmart’s global store count.cloudpick+2