Walmart Removing Self-Checkout – A Closer Look

Removing Self-Checkout by Walmart Press
The only thing more popular than Taylor Swift’s music industry influence might be Walmart and it’s Self-Checkout units. Maybe close to 100,000 installed across the world? Cash cow for NCR for sure (but here comes Zebra…). Toshiba isn’t exactly laying down either.
Fact is over the last 12 months Walmart has removed self-checkout from a small number of locations—more than 10, but still only a tiny fraction of its total store base. Currently, at least 6 known stores (Shrewsbury, Missouri; Cleveland, Ohio; three stores in New Mexico; and one in Los Angeles, California) have reported complete removal of self-checkout lanes, and select others have reduced or restricted their use, but there is no indication of a nationwide removal.cloudpick+3
So when the Chicken Littles with their trumpets blare out that Walmart is removing their self-checkouts, remember most of them are on Twitter? Cloudpick seems to be tout the panic button. We noticed other “news” sites as well.
Total Walmart Store Count
Worldwide: Over 10,600 Walmart stores as of 2025, across 27 countries.bloggingwizard+1
United States: Over 4,700 Walmart stores in the US alone.yaguara+1
Self-Checkout Removals
LocationNumber of Stores Removing Self-CheckoutCitation
Shrewsbury, Missouri1parade+2
Cleveland, Ohio1cloudpick+1
New Mexico 3 cloudpick+1
Los Angeles, California1cloudpick
The actual number is slightly higher as more stores make local decisions, but it is certainly well above 10 locations affected—and not at all close to a nationwide removal, given Walmart’s global store count.cloudpick+2
Expanding Self-Checkout?
Walmart has expanded self-checkout to a majority of its U.S. stores over the last several years, with most store locations offering self-checkout kiosks as of 2025. While exact numbers for the recent expansion are not given, industry sources and Walmart updates confirm that over 3,800 Walmart stores in the U.S. currently feature self-checkout options, representing the vast majority of their U.S. locations.kioskindustry+3
Walmart launched advanced self-checkout features (like mobile checkout and AI-powered kiosks) at thousands of stores throughout 2024 and 2025, integrating these systems with most existing self-checkout installations.retailsystems+2
Despite scaling back in select locations (less than 1% of stores), expansion and upgrades remain the dominant trend, with only a few locations fully removing self-checkout.cloudpick+1
Globally, Walmart is also introducing self-checkout technology to more stores outside the U.S., especially in Canada, Mexico, and select international markets.yaguara+2
Theft at Walmart Still A Problem?
In 2025, Walmart sharply upgraded its theft prevention at self-checkout by combining technology, staff presence, and physical security measures across stores with high rates of shoplifting.cloudpick+2
Technology-Driven Solutions
AI Surveillance: Walmart uses AI-powered cameras and software at self-checkout stations to detect “missed scans,” fraudulent behavior, and suspicious movements. If an item isn’t scanned, the AI instantly alerts staff, sometimes providing an overhead video replay so associates can review incidents in real time.securitytagstore+2
RFID Tags and Invisible Barcodes: Many products receive RFID tags and invisible barcodes that ensure items are properly scanned during checkout, making fraud more difficult and automating loss prevention.kioskindustry+2
PIN Pad “Chastity Belts”: To fight card skimming, Walmart installed bright yellow protective covers around payment pads at self-checkout kiosks, shielding against illegal card readers and skimmers.nypost+2
Operational Changes and Physical Security
Selective Removal of Self-Checkout: At certain high-theft stores, Walmart has completely removed self-checkout lanes, reverting back to staffed checkouts. In locations like Shrewsbury, Missouri, this policy led to a dramatic drop in theft and police reports.thestreet+1
Locked Merchandise Displays: Walmart began locking high-risk items (e.g., socks, meats, electronics) behind plexiglass or in tamper-proof cages to curb theft attempts.ainvest+1
Increase in Staff and Law Enforcement: More associates, off-duty police officers, and private security teams now monitor entrances, self-checkout areas, and high-theft zones in cities with organized shoplifting rings.arcadian+1
Legal and Policy Enforcement
Zero Tolerance for Repeat Offenders: Frequent shoplifters are automatically reported to law enforcement, banned from all stores, and may face civil restitution requests, further discouraging habitual theft.securitytagstore+1
Community Service for Shoplifters: In some jurisdictions, those caught shoplifting at Walmart may be sentenced to community service, such as cleaning store parking lots, in addition to criminal penalties.kioskindustry
Walmart’s multifaceted approach in 2025 merges cutting-edge technology, increased physical security, and legal consequences to combat theft at self-checkout, resulting in lower shrink rates and improved safety for both staff and shoppers.
Interesting Stuff
As of mid-2025, Walmart operates 279 Walmart Supercenters and 56 Sam’s Club stores in China, for a combined total of 335 retail locations across more than 100 cities nationwide.corporate.walmart+2
By 2028, Walmart is projected to operate nearly 1,000 retail stores—including Walmart Supercenters and Sam’s Club locations—in China.cnn+2
Sam’s Club: Walmart plans to expand Sam’s Club locations to 100 stores by 2028, more than doubling the 48–56 stores currently operating in 2025.delimarketnews+2
Walmart Stores: As part of a major expansion, Walmart set goals to open up to 500 new stores (including smaller formats and supermarkets) in China between 2019 and 2028; with around 279 Supercenters reported in 2025, this could yield about 900 total Walmart-branded stores (including existing and new stores) in China by 2028.retailtouchpoints+2
Walmart’s aggressive investment and omnichannel strategy, especially through Sam’s Club, means China will likely have close to 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations by 2028.chainstoreage+2
