Payment Kiosks – Latest in Terminal Certifications and Last Buy Opp

From left to right – DX4000, RX5000, EX8000

The Ingenico Axium lineup is now certified on Datacap, expanding accessibility to Ingenico’s modern Android-based lineup. We have all of the below Axium hardware in stock at UCP and ready to ship:

If you’re interested in Axium devices on Datacap, contact UCP today. We’ll help with device selection, configuration, and in-house key injection to get your project moving quickly.

Visit Us at WSAA – Booth #433

Friendly reminder that UCP will be exhibiting at WSAA (Western States Acquirers Association) this month! Our President and Co-Owner, Rob Chilcoat, along with our Sales Manager, Ryan O’Brien, will be in attendance. Stop by Booth #433 to connect with our team, explore our solutions, and see the latest in payment hardware up close. Whether you’re new to unattended or scaling your next project, we’d love to hear what you’re working on and share how we can support it.

If you’d like to schedule a time to meet during the show, reach out to us ahead of time, we’d be happy to meet with you.

Last Chance to Buy Self 4000 and 5000 v1

The Ingenico Self 4000 and Self 5000 v1 will reach end-of-sale on September 30th. Orders must be placed before that date if you need these units for existing projects. Their direct replacements, the Self 4000 LE and Self 5000 LE, feature Low Energy enhancements, providing reduced power consumption and greater efficiency. These upgrades make them ideal for solar, battery, and low-power kiosk applications while maintaining the rugged unattended performance you expect. Future unattended projects should be planned with the LE models to ensure continuity.

Have a question, need pricing, or want to schedule a time to meet at WSAA? Reach out to us at [email protected], we’re happy to assist.

– The UCP Team Unattended Card Payments Inc.

