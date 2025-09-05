Ingenico Newsletter Payments

Welcome to the twenty-third edition of The Ingenico Newsletter. Today, we’ll talk about MWAA 2025, SoftPOS transforming Androids & Palm Vein Cielo interview.

📅 MWAA 2025 – Event Recap

MWAA 2025 was an incredible week of ideas, conversations, & collaboration!

We didn’t just attend, we connected with hundreds of partners, developers, and industry leaders in a space that fosters real innovation. The best part? These conversations aren’t ending with the event. They’re evolving into actionable partnerships that will help businesses unlock new opportunities and drive growth.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to share insights, ideas, & plans for the future. Huge shoutout to our team for bringing the energy and making it all happen! We’re excited to keep Moving Commerce Forward!

Read more about it here >

📢 Ingenico SoftPOS transforms any Android into a certified contactless terminal

Merchants today are constantly on the move to deliver the best customer experience. Their payments should move with them, too.

From pop-ups to peak-time checkouts, Ingenico SoftPOS transforms any Android or iOS device into a certified contactless terminal that is ready to accept payments, issue refunds, collect tips, and more. With instant deployment, powerful analytics, and no additional hardware, we enable payment flexibility that drives business growth.

Learn more about it here >

💰Payment Services

📰 Palm Vein Cielo interview to Valor Econômico

This week, our CEO, Marin Mignot, and our Technical Director Jose Barletta, were featured in an article in the Valor Econômico S/A, talking about our innovative bet on palm biometrics technology: the Palm Vein, developed in partnership with Cielo.

In the interview, they commented on the main differentials of this solution: security, agility and practicality, which reflect Ingenico’s technological vision and our commitment to innovation in payment methods.

Check out the full article here >

🎧 Leaders In Payments Podcast, Mike Barnes

With SoftPOS by Ingenico, one tap can spark new growth.

In another Pulse of Payments episode by Leaders In Payments Podcast, Mike Barnes shares how our customizable and secure SoftPOS solution is helping acquirers, banks, and merchants scale faster and serve customers better.

From white-label flexibility to instant queue-busting, and from seasonal small business needs to enterprise backup solutions, SoftPOS is creating growth opportunities across the payments ecosystem, moving commerce forward.

Hear why Mike believes the future is bright here >

📰 Blog / EN(US) – Transition to Modern Retail Payment Solution

Retail is changing, and outdated payment systems are holding merchants back.

Android-based solutions are reshaping the checkout by enabling more payment options, smoother operations, and bringing a new lot of advantages:

Accept every payment method customers expect

Integrate business apps directly on the device

Enable SoftPOS for checkout anywhere

Simplify management of the entire estate

The shift is clear. Modern payment infrastructure is becoming a strategic driver for growth and efficiency.

Read the entire blog here >

📰 Blog / EN(US) – Leader in Payments Podcast blog

Launching SoftPOS is not just about enabling tap-to-pay, it is about building a solution that scales.

In our latest blog, Mike Barnes shares how we supports banks, acquirers, and enterprise merchants with secure deployment, flexible customization, and streamlined rollout tools. Backed by insights from the Leaders In Payments Podcast, this piece shows how partners can bring SoftPOS to market faster and deliver more value to merchants.

Read the blog here >

📅 Upcoming Events

We will be happy to meet you at the following events:

MAG Annual Payments Conference – 8th of September 2025 – Orlando, United States

8th of September 2025 – Orlando, United States Western States Acquirers Association (WSAA) – 8th to 10th of September 2025 – Las Vegas, United States

– 8th to 10th of September 2025 – Las Vegas, United States EVEX 2025 – 9th to 12th of September 2025 – Split, Croatia

9th to 12th of September 2025 – Split, Croatia NRF 2025 – 16th to18th of September 2025 – Paris, France

As we wrap up the twenty-third edition of The Ingenico Newsletter, we want to express our gratitude for your continued support. We've delved into MWAA 2025, SoftPOS transforming Androids & Palm Vein Cielo interview, providing you with a wealth of information and tools to thrive in our industry.

There is now more than 45k subscribers to this newsletter. 🤯 Thank you for being a part of the Ingenico community!

