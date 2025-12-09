Selecting an OS for your Kiosk

When we ask kiosk manufacturers which OS do they prefer, we always know the answer — “Whatever the client asks for…”. Having said that it is hard to escape the legacy in kiosks that Windows has created, and in digital signage as well. Point of Sale and Vending for that matter. Thanks to Traci at Vispero for requesting.

What are the odds of the next kiosk being delivered using Android? Much higher than legacy Windows. Some reasons:

Android is cheaper. Windows is only cheap for low end processors. Which means it is irrelevant. Why pay $35 just to run on a J1900 Celeron?

Patch management — When was the last time your PC updated it windows software? How long did it take? Even with LTSB it is painful.

Device support for payment has matured to include Android — cash recyclers now support Linux and Android

The use of peripheral devices is a declining ratio. Devices are no longer standard options so much as specialized

Reliability and uptime — for mission critical you are more likely to find Linux. Windows is designed for daily use not long term.

Let’s check with our AI buddies why don’t we…

Here is Anthropic

Context and caveats

Most kiosk market reports segment by “Windows / Android / iOS / Other” rather than giving precise percentages, but multiple analyses agree Android is now the largest kiosk OS segment, with Windows second. “Other” typically bundles embedded Linux, ChromeOS, and proprietary platforms. General desktop and device OS statistics confirm that, outside kiosks, Windows dominates traditional PCs while Android dominates embedded/touch and low-cost hardware, which mirrors what integrators report for kiosks and digital signage.​

Working estimate (global installed base, interactive kiosks + signage)

As a rough, order‑of‑magnitude split for kiosk-type deployments today:

Android: ~40–50%

Windows: ~25–35%

Linux (non‑Android): ~10–20%

ChromeOS: ~5–10%

These ranges reflect that Android is cited as holding the largest kiosk OS share in multiple market segmentations, while Linux and ChromeOS are specifically highlighted as growing choices for custom industrial kiosks and managed signage, but still smaller than Windows and Android. Where budgets favor commodity ARM hardware or tablets, Android dominates, while banking, ticketing, and legacy retail kiosks still skew heavily to Windows, and education/retail signage is a key beachhead for ChromeOS.​

How to use these numbers

For planning or product strategy, those ranges are accurate enough to:

Prioritize Android and Windows first for kiosk software support and management tooling.

Treat Linux as important for industrial/custom deployments and large signage networks.

Consider ChromeOS as a growing but still minority platform, especially in managed, cloud‑centric environments like education and QSR signage.​

If you share what kind of kiosks you care about (retail, QSR, transit, healthcare, banking), a more tailored breakdown with narrower ranges is possible.

ChatGPT

Short answer: there’s no clean, published “official” breakdown, so any numbers here are reasoned estimates, not hard facts. But we can get to a plausible range by triangulating from kiosk, POS, and digital-signage OS data and what vendors actually ship.

I’ll frame this as global installed base of interactive kiosks (QSR, retail, ticketing, healthcare, gov, etc.), excluding ATMs and classic POS terminals.

Big picture

Approximate global kiosk OS share (installed base, 2025-ish):

Windows: 45–55%

Android: 25–35%

Linux (incl. custom/embedded): 15–20%

Chrome OS / ChromeOS Flex: 3–5%

I’ll explain why these ranges make sense.

Why Windows is still #1 (but declining)

Signals:

Most long-lived kiosk fleets from the 2010s (QSR, ticketing, transportation, gov) were built on Windows 7/8/10 IoT / Embedded . OEMs like NCR, Diebold Nixdorf, and many kiosk enclosure vendors still default to Windows for complex, multi-peripheral builds (scanners, EMV, printers, biometrics, etc.).

POS data is a decent proxy: for fixed-position terminals, Windows remains a major share in retail and hospitality even as Android grows faster.

Why not higher than ~55%?

A ton of new deployments (and refreshes) in QSR, c-store, micro-markets, EV charging, lockers, etc. are going Android-first or Linux-based , especially on ARM boxes and SoC displays.

Many older Windows 7/8 kiosk estates have been retired outright, not all re-platformed.

So: Windows is still the plurality leader, but it’s a shrinking share of a growing pie.

Why Android is gaining so much ground

Signals:

Most new tablet-style kiosks, ordering tablets, price checkers, check-in tablets, and small-format payment kiosks are Android.

Large SoC displays from Samsung, LG, Sony, Philips ship with embedded Android or Android-based firmware for signage and kiosk modes.

Payment/POS vendors (PAX, Sunmi, Castles, Ingenico TETRA/APOS, etc.) are heavily Android for smart terminals, and those often get repurposed as kiosks or semi-kiosks.

Why I cap it around 35% installed base:

Huge legacy of Windows boxes still out there.

A lot of Linux behind the scenes (more on that next).

Android dominates new units shipped in many verticals, but installed base lags shipments.

If you looked only at new kiosk shipments in 2024–2025, Android could realistically be 35–45% of new units, sometimes more in QSR and hospitality.

Linux: the quiet workhorse

Signals:

Many ticketing, transit, parking, EV charging, and vending / micro-market controllers run hardened Linux (often never marketed as such).

Most of the “appliance-like” kiosks (EV chargers, parking meters, transit validators, smart lockers) heavily favor Linux for cost, security, and headless/edge-compute flexibility.

Large digital signage CMS vendors support Linux players (BrightSign-style appliances, Raspberry-Pi-like boxes, Intel/ARM players) which frequently double as kiosks or hybrid interactive displays.

That’s why I put Linux at roughly 15–20% installed base:

It’s absolutely dominant in some sub-verticals (EV, parking, transit), but those categories are smaller than retail/QSR by unit count.

It’s undercounted because many operators never label the OS in marketing material.

If you restricted the view to “infrastructure kiosks” (EV, parking, ticketing, transit), Linux can easily be 30–40%+ in those slices.

Chrome OS / ChromeOS Flex: important niche, not mainstream

Signals:

Chrome OS is attractive for education, simple check-in, and browser-only kiosks , and ChromeOS Flex gives IT an easy way to repurpose PCs as secure browser terminals.

Google has official kiosk mode and managed guest session options, but its emphasis is more on shared workstations and education than full-peripheral retail kiosks.

Why only 3–5%?

Limited device SKUs with integrated peripherals; you’re often pairing Chrome devices with USB peripherals in ways that Windows and Linux handle more maturely.

Most serious kiosk integrators still standardize on Windows/Android/Linux where device and driver support is deeper.

Chrome OS is strongest where IT wants strict browser control and low admin cost and doesn’t need heavy peripheral complexity.

How I’d use these numbers in your world

If you’re talking to analysts, OEMs, or sponsors, I’d describe it like this:

“In kiosk OS share, Windows still owns roughly half the installed base globally, especially among older, full-size kiosks with complex peripherals. Android is the growth engine, driving perhaps a third of installed kiosks today and an even larger share of new shipments. Linux quietly powers many infrastructure kiosks—EV, transit, ticketing—likely in the high-teens overall. Chrome OS has a small but visible niche in education and browser-only deployments.”

Then you can nuance it by vertical:

QSR / Fast Casual / C-Store self-order: Windows legacy + fast-growing Android, some Linux.

Retail price checkers / small info kiosks: Android + Linux.

Transit / Ticketing / Parking / EV: Mostly Linux, some Windows, very little Android historically (but growing for EV).

Healthcare / Gov check-in: Historically Windows; Android now growing for tablet-style kiosks.

Education / libraries: Higher Chrome OS & browser-based presence than average.

Kiosk OS Market Matrix (Installed Base & New Deployment Trend – 2025)

Legend

H = High share

M = Medium share

L = Low share

↑ = Growing

↓ = Declining

→ = Stable

Vertical Windows Android Linux Chrome OS QSR & Fast Casual H (↓) M–H (↑) L–M (↑) L (→) Retail / Grocery / C-Store M–H (↓) M–H (↑) M (→) L (→) Ticketing / Transit M (↓) L (↑) H (→) L (→) Parking / EV Charging L (→) L–M (↑) H (↑) L (→) Healthcare Check-In H (↓) M (↑) L (→) L–M (→) Government / DMV / Citizen Services H (→) M (↑) M (→) L (→) Hospitality / Hotel / Guest Services M (↓) M–H (↑) L–M (→) L (→) Vending / Smart Retail / Micro-Markets L (↓) M–H (↑) H (↑) L (→) Education / Library / Shared Terminals M (→) M (↑) L (→) M–H (↑)

Recommendations

Bottom Line?

Windows

Strongest where fleets are older or require multiple peripherals.

Declining in QSR/retail but stable in gov/healthcare.

Android

The fastest-growing OS across almost all kiosk categories.

Leading OS for new small-format, tablet, SoC-display, and low-cost kiosks.

Linux

Dominant in infrastructure kiosks (EV, transit, parking, micro-markets).

Growing quietly due to appliance-style controllers and edge devices.

Chrome OS

Small but meaningful in education, libraries, and browser-only kiosks.

Growth driven mostly by ChromeOS Flex conversions.

