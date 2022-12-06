Accessibility, Consumers & Payment Terminals

From POSRFP.com

Update on Ingenico Accessibility Options

Video link on LinkedIn of Ingenico’s strategy for visually impaired consumers for payment terminals without a physical pin pad. Basically Ingenico is developing a plastic grid overlay that could be put on the terminal that could be used with text-to-speech prompts. The plastic grid overlay could be handed out by the retailer to consumers upon request that corresponds to the virtual keypad displayed allowing visually impaired consumers to use a virtual keyboard with text-to-speech prompts through the speaker. This has been done this for our SELF Series, Self-Service devices. The SELF Series can support an external kiosk speaker that provides the audio prompts.

Grid for Self Series — What is it

Plastic Grid

For Self/2000 or Self/5000

Easy to put on the screen

Stays in place during transaction

Easy to remover

Already supported in SDK

Also Ingenico’s higher-end retail Pin Pads all have an Audio Jack port where consumer headphones could be plugged in for the visually impaired to be orally guided through the prompts via headphones. Ingenico supports text to speech on our applications where the consumer is guided through the screen prompts orally.

