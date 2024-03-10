Kiosk Market Research Report by KMA

Kiosk Market Research Report KMA
Introduction
A self-service kiosk is an interactive device that enables a customer to conduct some sort of transaction or to facilitate a service at their convenience. For example, by using a self-service kiosk a consumer can buy a ticket for a train or bus trip by just going to the device, paying their fare and getting a ticket, all without waiting in line or asking for help. Self-service kiosks are being used more and more at quick-service restaurants, where they can help reduce ordering and waiting time. Kiosks are also very useful for checking in and out of hotels; offices use them to check in their inventories; and airports deploy them to enable consumers to check in to a flight to save the consumers and the airlines time. Prior to kiosk technology being widely adopted, cost-conscious businesses had to choose between slower service with fewer employees of more employees to provide quicker service. Now, kiosks make it possible to both provide quick service and limit the number of employees providing service. Self-service kiosks provide a convenient alternative for consumers to the full-service counter.
The intent of a self-service kiosk is to speed up customer interaction, ensuring a fast and convenient exchange on both sides. Four basic services are normally offered by self-service kiosks: payment options, check-in services, branding/promotion, and product management. Near-field communication (NFC) and other safe payment options are provided by some self-service kiosks, enabling users to purchase a vast range of digital services via an automated system. With self-service kiosks, check-in for hotels and flights can be done very quickly, saving a lot of time compared to other types of check-in. Without any extra effort from the company, branding and marketing are easily done because any ads can be shown on the kiosks for a large number of people to see. Finally, if a product needs to be delivered rapidly, kiosks can do this, handling heavy foot traffic while ensuring accurate service.
In this report, the U.S market for self-service kiosks is segmented based on the application and end-user industry. Based on applications, the self-service kiosks market has been categorized into Check-in Kiosks, Check-out Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Self-ordering kiosks, Financial Services Kiosks, Bill Payment Kiosks, Digital Signage Kiosks, Bitcoin Kiosks, Temperature Screening Kiosks, and Others. Check-in Kiosks accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.
Based on the end-user industry, the self-service kiosks market has been segmented into Hospitality & Entertainment, Financial Services, Medical/Healthcare, Retail, Food Service, Travel & Transportation, Government, Education Institutions, and Others.
In this report, ATMs and vending machines are excluded.
Study Goals and Objectives
The goals and objectives of this study are to:
Define the U.S self-service kiosks market.
Analyze the market by application and end-user industry.
Estimate the market revenues for the self-service kiosks market, by application and end-user verticals.
Identify market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the U.S. self-service kiosks market.
Profile major players and discuss solutions and strategies.
Analyze the current regulations in the self-service kiosk market.
Scope of Report
Focusing on the U.S market, this report provides an extensive analysis of the self-service kiosks market, considering the application and end-user industries. It includes market projections for 2020-2025, segmented by revenue forecasts based on application and end-user industry. The report also encompasses the total revenue of self-service kiosks OEMs, software providers, and service providers to estimate market values.
Furthermore, the report explores the market for self-service kiosks regarding the user base across various end-user industries. It highlights key market trends, challenges, and the vendor landscape. Additionally, it estimates the size of the U.S market for self-service kiosks in 2019 and provides projections for the anticipated market size through 2025.
It is important to note that market projections for 2021 were estimated based on the assumption that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines would be largely completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021.
Intended Audiences
The report will interest the following audiences:
Technology providers.
Self-service kiosks solution developers.
Display manufacturers.
Tablet kiosk developers.
Academic institutions.
Advertising agencies.
Cloud solution providers.
Software developers.
Research institutions.
Private organizations.
Government agencies.
Independent consultants.
Investors.
Information Sources
The following sources were used to obtain the information required for the study:
Primary sources:
Selected experts from related industries.
Market leaders.
Secondary sources:
Industry publications.
Company websites.
Directories.
Research papers.
White papers.
Databases such as OneSource, Factiva and Bloomberg.
SEC filings.
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Self-service kiosks are interactive, intuitive electronic systems used in various domains such as restaurants, healthcare, travel, and retail. They enhance operational efficiency and streamline product and service delivery.
In 2019, the U.S. self-service kiosk market was valued at $2.6 billion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% to reach $4.4 billion by 2025.
The market is segmented based on applications (check-in kiosks, check-out kiosks, etc.) and end-user industries (retail, healthcare, hospitality, etc.). Check-in kiosks had the largest market share in 2019.
In the retail segment, self-service kiosks are widely used in department stores, grocery stores, and specialty retailers. The need for a multi-channel environment to connect with customers and the proliferation of contactless payments contribute to their growth.
The fastest-growing end-user segment is medical and healthcare, valued at $312.3 million in 2019. Self-service kiosks can be used for various purposes in healthcare, such as appointment check-in, patient identification, and prescription refills.