ADA Kiosk News – FAR Council Finally Incorporates Revised Section 508

ADA Kiosk News

Full text on kma.global – Sep13

Excerpt:

This update to the FAR includes several key changes to ensure that federal agencies comply with Section 508 in their acquisitions of ICT. One change requires agencies to specifically identify which ICT accessibility standards are applicable to a procurement. Another change requires federal agencies to document in writing any exceptions or exemptions in their formal acquisiton plans. These include exceptions provided for national security systems, incidental contract items, and features of ICT used in maintenance or monitoring spaces, and exemptions based on undue burden, fundamental alternation, and nonavailability of conforming commercial items.

In addition, federal agencies also must identify the needs of current and future users with disabilities and proactively determine how ICT functionality will be available to these users. They also must specify the development, installation, configuration, and maintenance of ICT in support of users with disabilities.

More Information