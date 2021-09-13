NRF 2022 Update – Health Policy – Retail Kiosk Event

From NRF Sep 13 – Retail Kiosk Event

As an exhibitor of Retails Big Show (the KMA Booth), we wanted to update you on a critical decision that has been made regarding your participation at the event. After careful consideration, NRF has made the decision to require all attendees of Retails Big Show to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and to provide valid proof of vaccination prior to entry.

For purposes of this in-person event, an individual is fully vaccinated, as described currently by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and/or World Health Organization (WHO) two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series vaccine produced by Pfizer, Moderna, or Oxford/AstraZeneca, or two weeks after a single dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. Fully vaccinated status also applies to completion of all doses recommended for full immunity of Sinopharm or Sinovac. For two dose series vaccines, an individual must receive the same vaccine for both doses to be fully vaccinated.

Please note- This policy extends to anyone entering the Javits Convention Center which includes Exhibitor Appointed Contractors.

Verification of vaccination status will be a part of the registration process and additional details regarding the collection of this information is forthcoming. For the most up-to-date information, please visit the Covid-19 Policy page on our website. Any questions related to this Covid-19 policy should be directed here.

We look forward to seeing you in New York and appreciate your continued support of the NRF.