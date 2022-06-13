ADA Kiosks – Canada ADA Accessibility Plan

ADA Kiosks Canada

Canada has requirements regarding “accessibility plans. This was first published in December 2021. Here is the main link.

In Brief

Only federal agencies affected (retailers are not for example)

These guidance modules are intended for those to whom the Accessible Canada Act applies, including: Government of Canada entities, including departments and agencies

crown corporations every portion of the federal public administration designated under subsection 7(3) of the ACA the Canadian Forces parliamentary entities federally regulated private sector entities

The regulations set different deadlines for the publication of different entities’ first accessibility plans: government entities, including departments, agencies, Crown corporations, or government-related entities such as the Canadian Forces or Parliamentary entities: December 31, 2022 large federally regulated private sector entities with an average of 100 or more employees: June 1, 2023 small federally regulated private sector entities with an average of between 10 and 99 employees: June 1, 2024 Read sections 1 and 2 of the regulations to learn which entities may be exempt from these requirements.



Sample Accessibility Plan Template

The Accessible Canada Act (ACA) and the Accessible Canada Regulations (regulations) require that federally regulated entities prepare and publish accessibility plans. This template is not mandatory, and is provided as a sample that can be used to prepare your organization’s accessibility plan.

The template clearly indicates all of the required content. For example, your plan must include certain headings (“General,” headings respecting the areas described in section 5 of the ACA, and “Consultations”).

