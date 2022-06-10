ADA Kiosk News – Kiosk Retrofit for Usability and Accessibility Webinar June 14th

By | June 10, 2022
How to Retrofit Your Self-Service Kiosk for Usability and Accessibility

Presented on June 14, 2022 at 12pm ET

Join Laura Boniello Miller, Director of Business Development and Traci Martin Murray, Director of Business Development to discuss retrofitting options for making your kiosk deployment accessible to users with disabilities.

You have already purchased and deployed kiosks but want (or need) to make them usable, accessible, and ADA/CSA compliant according to US and/or Canadian standards.

Learn about the process you may need to follow and how to retrofit your self-service kiosks quickly and efficiently.

