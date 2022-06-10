ADA Kiosk News – Kiosk Retrofit for Usability and Accessibility Webinar June 14th

How to Retrofit Your Self-Service Kiosk for Usability and Accessibility
Presented on June 14, 2022 at 12pm ET
Join Laura Boniello Miller, Director of Business Development and Traci Martin Murray, Director of Business Development to discuss retrofitting options for making your kiosk deployment accessible to users with disabilities.
You have already purchased and deployed kiosks but want (or need) to make them usable, accessible, and ADA/CSA compliant according to US and/or Canadian standards.
Learn about the process you may need to follow and how to retrofit your self-service kiosks quickly and efficiently.
More Posts
- Revised 508 the Final Rule
- Canadian CSA B-651 Accessibility Standards – link
- Access_Design_Standards.pdf (City of Winnipeg 2010)
- DOT Airlines Kiosk Summary Kiosksummary.pdf
- DOT Airlines Technical Brief DOTkioskTechnical.pdf