ADA Kiosks – American Kiosks Standard Countertop Kiosk With Assistive Technology

We were cruising the internet and took a look at one of the standard kiosk model being offered by American Kiosks. AK is headed up by Eric Nebola and Tucker Lightsey. Some of you will remember Dan Berry who is one of the reps there. We couldn’t help but notice that the stock picture includes assistive ADA technology (AudioPad by Storm-Interface). It’s a sign of quality that this is a standard component and not the usual optional. We’ve known and worked with Eric for over 20 years. Began as a superb engineer and now president of AK.

For more kiosk price you can email [email protected] or contact Dan Berry at [email protected]

Straightforward, eye-catching self service – try this on for size.

First impressions can last a lifetime. That’s why AIRE shines with its best trait forward: your brand. The sleek shape and rounded edges of this unit draw in users, while the Projected Capacitive Touch Screen allows them to breeze through check-in and key card distribution. AIRE can be used in a range of hospitality applications.

