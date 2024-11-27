Airport Kiosks TSA – Clear EvVe Pods

Clear introduces faster verification technology

Clear EnVe Pods will enable Clear users to verify their identity using face-first biometric technology (rather than an eye or fingerprint scan) for up to five times faster verification.

Efficiency: EnVe Pods provide up to five times faster verification than previous methods. Deployment: The new technology is being rolled out at 12 airports, including Denver International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport. User Experience: Clear members can verify their identity more quickly, reducing wait times and enhancing the travel experience. Future Plans: Clear plans to continue rolling out EnVe Pods across its network through 2025, eventually phasing out older verification methods.

Clear lanes at these 12 airports are currently utilizing the new EnVe Pods:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C.

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

