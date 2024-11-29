ADA ABA Guidelines for Terminals in Restaurants Hotels

ABA ADA Countertop Placement Recommendations

Update on ADA ABA Guidelines Hotels Restaurants. We keep seeing companies bragging on LinkedIn about their new projects, such as check-in kiosks at hotels and self-order kiosks for restaurants, as being “ideal.” Sometimes, these projects are in the US, and sometimes, they are outside the US (specifically, Europe).

Before proclaiming accessibility, we suggest they educate themselves before declaring themselves experts.

Below is a pdf of the US Access Board with almost 60 pages and illustrations.

Meeting regulatory standards increase your customer base, makes them feel more valuable and ultimately increases revenue.There is negative value in ignoring customers.

And then there is Europe. And then there is post-Brexit UK too. It’s important to recognize that hotels like Marriott and others are worldwide and they follow a common set of guidelines as part of corporate philosophy.

Session Agenda

• Accessible Routes and Parking

• Sales & Service Counters

• Queues and waiting lines

• Food Service Lines

• Check-Out Aisles

• Dressing and Fitting Rooms

Examples of Counters Covered

• sales counters (all kinds)

• reception & concierge counters

• information counters

• registration & check-in counters

• counters at ticket or service windows

• customer service counters

• ordering, pick-up & drop-off counters

• other types of service or sales counters

• (display/ exhibit counters covered only if they function as a

sales/ service counter)

Handout_2023 ABA Access Board Retail_Restaurant_2-2-2023_2slides_perpage-compressed

Europe ADA ABA

In Europe, the main standard for digital accessibility is EN 301 549. This standard provides guidelines for making websites, electronic documents, and non-web software accessible to people with disabilities. Note that these regulations are in the process of revision, and as a general rule, Europe and US “harmonize”. It covers a wide range of requirements, including:

Visual accessibility means ensuring content is perceivable to people with visual impairments, such as providing text alternatives for images and using sufficient color contrast.

Auditory accessibility: Providing captions and transcripts for audio content, and avoiding the use of sounds that may be distracting or confusing to people with auditory impairments.

Providing captions and transcripts for audio content, and avoiding the use of sounds that may be distracting or confusing to people with auditory impairments. Motor accessibility Means ensuring that all functionality can be accessed using a keyboard or other assistive technologies and providing sufficient time for users to complete tasks.

Cognitive accessibility: Using clear and simple language, providing consistent navigation, and avoiding complex layouts that may be difficult for people with cognitive impairments to understand.

EN 301 549 is the standard used to measure compliance with the European Accessibility Act (EAA). This directive mandates accessibility for a wide range of products and services, including digital products like e-commerce websites and mobile apps. The EAA applies to organizations doing business within the EU and aims to harmonize accessibility requirements across European countries.

ADA ABA Guidelines Hotels Restaurants Key points to remember:

EN 301 549 is the main European standard for digital accessibility.

It covers a wide range of requirements for visual, auditory, motor, and cognitive accessibility.

It is used to measure compliance with the European Accessibility Act (EAA).

The EAA applies to a wide range of products and services, including digital products.

Organizations doing business in the EU need to comply with the EAA.

UK ABA ADA

