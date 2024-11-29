ADA ABA Guidelines for Terminals in Restaurants Hotels

By | November 29, 2024
0 Comment
ADA ABA Guidelines

ABA ADA Countertop Placement Recommendations

Update on ADA ABA Guidelines Hotels Restaurants. We keep seeing companies bragging on LinkedIn about their new projects, such as check-in kiosks at hotels and self-order kiosks for restaurants, as being “ideal.” Sometimes, these projects are in the US, and sometimes, they are outside the US (specifically, Europe).

Before proclaiming accessibility, we suggest they educate themselves before declaring themselves experts.

Below is a pdf of the US Access Board with almost 60 pages and illustrations.

Meeting regulatory standards increase your customer base, makes them feel more valuable and ultimately increases revenue.There is negative value in ignoring customers.

And then there is Europe. And then there is post-Brexit UK too.  It’s important to recognize that hotels like Marriott and others are worldwide and they follow a common set of guidelines as part of corporate philosophy.

Session Agenda

• Accessible Routes and Parking
• Sales & Service Counters
• Queues and waiting lines
• Food Service Lines
• Check-Out Aisles
• Dressing and Fitting Rooms

Examples of Counters Covered

• sales counters (all kinds)
• reception & concierge counters
• information counters
• registration & check-in counters
• counters at ticket or service windows
• customer service counters
• ordering, pick-up & drop-off counters
• other types of service or sales counters
• (display/ exhibit counters covered only if they function as a
sales/ service counter)

Handout_2023 ABA Access Board Retail_Restaurant_2-2-2023_2slides_perpage-compressed

Europe ADA ABA

In Europe, the main standard for digital accessibility is EN 301 549. This standard provides guidelines for making websites, electronic documents, and non-web software accessible to people with disabilities. Note that these regulations are in the process of revision, and as a general rule, Europe and US “harmonize”. It covers a wide range of requirements, including:

  • Visual accessibility means ensuring content is perceivable to people with visual impairments, such as providing text alternatives for images and using sufficient color contrast.   
  • Auditory accessibility: Providing captions and transcripts for audio content, and avoiding the use of sounds that may be distracting or confusing to people with auditory impairments.
  • Motor accessibility Means ensuring that all functionality can be accessed using a keyboard or other assistive technologies and providing sufficient time for users to complete tasks.
  • Cognitive accessibility: Using clear and simple language, providing consistent navigation, and avoiding complex layouts that may be difficult for people with cognitive impairments to understand.

EN 301 549 is the standard used to measure compliance with the European Accessibility Act (EAA). This directive mandates accessibility for a wide range of products and services, including digital products like e-commerce websites and mobile apps. The EAA applies to organizations doing business within the EU and aims to harmonize accessibility requirements across European countries.

ADA ABA Guidelines Hotels Restaurants Key points to remember:

  • EN 301 549 is the main European standard for digital accessibility. 
  • It covers a wide range of requirements for visual, auditory, motor, and cognitive accessibility.   
  • It is used to measure compliance with the European Accessibility Act (EAA).
  • The EAA applies to a wide range of products and services, including digital products.
  • Organizations doing business in the EU need to comply with the EAA.

Additional Resources:

UK ABA ADA

Does the UK follow EN 301 549

This is a bit tricky! While the UK was part of the EU, it did follow EN 301 549. However, things have changed since Brexit.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • Before Brexit, the UK implemented the Public Sector Bodies Accessibility Regulations 2018, which aligned with EN 301 549. This meant that public sector websites and apps had to meet EN 301 549’s accessibility requirements, which are essentially WCAG 2.1 Level AA plus some extras.

  • After Brexit: In 2022, the UK updated its regulations. While accessibility is still a major requirement, the regulations now specifically reference WCAG 2.1 Level AA and no longer directly mention EN 301 549.

So, does the UK follow EN 301 549 now?

Technically, no. The UK has its regulations based on WCAG 2.1 AA. However, because EN 301 549 is also based on WCAG 2.1 AA, meeting the UK standards will likely mean meeting most of EN 301 549 as well.

Important Note: Although the UK has its own regulations, businesses in the UK that provide digital products or services to EU member states still need to comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA) and, therefore, EN 301 549.

It’s a complex situation, but the key takeaway is that accessibility is still a priority in the UK, and the standards are very closely aligned with those in the EU.

Speaking of Europe — EAA Compliance

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) is a directive to make products and services more accessible to people with disabilities across the European Union. It establishes common standards to eliminate barriers caused by inconsistent national laws. Companies that utilize self-service devices and kiosks must ensure that these devices are accessible.

Why EAA Compliance Matters

Reduce Legal Risk and Penalties: Noncompliance can result in fines and sanctions, which may include mandates to withdraw a product or service from the market. Each EU country determines sanctions based on the severity of the violation and the number of people affected. Unlock Market Potential: Accessible and compliant kiosks open doors to a market of over 100 million people with disabilities in the EU. Adapt to Demographic Shifts: Europe’s aging population increases the demand for accessible solutions. Businesses that prioritize accessibility are better positioned to retain customers as their needs change.

Related ABA ADA Guidelines posts

PostCounter: 19
accessible kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts