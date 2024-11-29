ADA ABA Guidelines for Terminals in Restaurants Hotels

ABA ADA Countertop Placement Recommendations
Update on ADA ABA Guidelines Hotels Restaurants. We keep seeing companies bragging on LinkedIn about their new projects, such as check-in kiosks at hotels and self-order kiosks for restaurants, as being “ideal.” Sometimes, these projects are in the US, and sometimes, they are outside the US (specifically, Europe).
Before proclaiming accessibility, we suggest they educate themselves before declaring themselves experts.
Below is a pdf of the US Access Board with almost 60 pages and illustrations.
Meeting regulatory standards increase your customer base, makes them feel more valuable and ultimately increases revenue.There is negative value in ignoring customers.
And then there is Europe. And then there is post-Brexit UK too. It’s important to recognize that hotels like Marriott and others are worldwide and they follow a common set of guidelines as part of corporate philosophy.
Table of Contents
Session Agenda
• Accessible Routes and Parking
• Sales & Service Counters
• Queues and waiting lines
• Food Service Lines
• Check-Out Aisles
• Dressing and Fitting Rooms
Examples of Counters Covered
• sales counters (all kinds)
• reception & concierge counters
• information counters
• registration & check-in counters
• counters at ticket or service windows
• customer service counters
• ordering, pick-up & drop-off counters
• other types of service or sales counters
• (display/ exhibit counters covered only if they function as a
sales/ service counter)
Europe ADA ABA
In Europe, the main standard for digital accessibility is EN 301 549. This standard provides guidelines for making websites, electronic documents, and non-web software accessible to people with disabilities. Note that these regulations are in the process of revision, and as a general rule, Europe and US “harmonize”. It covers a wide range of requirements, including:
- Auditory accessibility: Providing captions and transcripts for audio content, and avoiding the use of sounds that may be distracting or confusing to people with auditory impairments.
- Motor accessibility Means ensuring that all functionality can be accessed using a keyboard or other assistive technologies and providing sufficient time for users to complete tasks.
- Cognitive accessibility: Using clear and simple language, providing consistent navigation, and avoiding complex layouts that may be difficult for people with cognitive impairments to understand.
ADA ABA Guidelines Hotels Restaurants Key points to remember:
- EN 301 549 is the main European standard for digital accessibility.
- It covers a wide range of requirements for visual, auditory, motor, and cognitive accessibility.
- It is used to measure compliance with the European Accessibility Act (EAA).
- The EAA applies to a wide range of products and services, including digital products.
- Organizations doing business in the EU need to comply with the EAA.
Additional Resources:
- European Accessibility Act (EAA): https://www.levelaccess.com/compliance-overview/european-accessibility-act-eaa/
- EN 301 549: https://www.deque.com/en-301-549-compliance/
- EU Web Accessibility Directive: https://www.siteimprove.com/glossary/eu-web-accessibility-directive/
UK ABA ADA
Does the UK follow EN 301 549
This is a bit tricky! While the UK was part of the EU, it did follow EN 301 549. However, things have changed since Brexit.
-
Before Brexit, the UK implemented the Public Sector Bodies Accessibility Regulations 2018, which aligned with EN 301 549. This meant that public sector websites and apps had to meet EN 301 549’s accessibility requirements, which are essentially WCAG 2.1 Level AA plus some extras.
-
After Brexit: In 2022, the UK updated its regulations. While accessibility is still a major requirement, the regulations now specifically reference WCAG 2.1 Level AA and no longer directly mention EN 301 549.
So, does the UK follow EN 301 549 now?
Technically, no. The UK has its regulations based on WCAG 2.1 AA. However, because EN 301 549 is also based on WCAG 2.1 AA, meeting the UK standards will likely mean meeting most of EN 301 549 as well.
Speaking of Europe — EAA Compliance
Why EAA Compliance Matters
