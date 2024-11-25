DMV kiosks and IDEMIA

IDEMIA Public Security North America, the market-renowned provider of solutions for Motor Vehicle Agencies, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS), has launched its new self-service kiosks at Tennessee Driver Service Centers to reduce customer wait times.

Tennessee residents can use IDEMIA’s SMART-E Kiosks to complete many driver’s license transactions, including renewing or replacing a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met.

Web Enrollment platform

IDEMIA’s next-generation kiosk, the SMART-E, has been redesigned for motor vehicle agencies, offering self-service options built on the same industry-renowned browser-based Web Enrollment platform used by examiners to capture customer data, photo, signature, and payment.

With cloud-hosted Issuance 360 Back Office providing integration with the State System of Record on the backend, users can enjoy a seamless solution that spans industry-renowned customer service at examiner workstations, and flexible and efficient self-service, along with many great benefits:

Easy to Use and ADA-Compliant: Easy-to-follow instructions over two screens for dynamic workflow and privacy protection. ADA-compliant audio navigation via speaker or audio jack.

Flexible Placement: Easily deployed wherever power and ethernet connection is available, with the option of space-saving, back-to-back arrangement.

Configurable Workflow: Offers flexibility to be used with agent assistance (“Attended Mode”) or as self-service (“Unattended Mode”).

ICAO-Compliant Photos with Automatic Height Adjustment: Photo capture for seated or standing customers with a 13 MP autofocus camera. Automatically crops to ICAO and AAMVA standards and performs ICAO quality compliance checks.

Upfront Eligibility Check: Uses 1:1 facial recognition to compare against the photo on file and determine eligibility for self-service transactions.

New self-service kiosks

“We are excited about the added flexibility and convenience the new self-service kiosks will provide for Tennesseans. Citizens can complete many Driver Services transactions at one of these new kiosks, which will help reduce wait times at Driver Services Centers,” said TDOSHS Commissioner, Jeff Long.

“We are thrilled to launch our new self-service kiosks in the state of Tennessee. With our commitment to serve Motor Vehicle agencies across the country, we are excited to bring this solution to help Tennessee Driver Services Centers bring an efficient, convenient, and seamless experience to their customers who come into their offices,” said Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security North America.

Other advanced DMV solutions

In addition to IDEMIA’s self-service kiosks, IDEMIA serves Tennessee residents with other advanced DMV solutions, including mobile travel cases, physical driver’s licenses, facial recognition, remote web test, proctor ID (at home testing), and front office/capture equipment.

On top of IDEMIA’s advanced DMV solutions, IDEMIA also provides Tennessee residents access to statewide enrollment services, Automated Fingerprint ID System (AFIS), LiveScan Devices, Morpho/Mobile IDent 2.0, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Checkpoint Identity Authentication, and TSA PreCheck.