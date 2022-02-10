Bitcoin ATM Kiosk Photos From Kiosk Innovations and ATMIA

Bitcoin ATM Kiosk News

Feb 2022

Kiosk Innovations went to ATMIA 2022 in Florida. Nice to see their units in the flesh and blood. Many images are “renderings”. You can see the online catalog for Kiosk Innovations for more. If any questions or would like to be put in contact send email to [email protected]

More Information

BTM’s need to be…

Reliable – This is done by using top-tier components to minimize downtime, which reduces revenue generation and leads to onsite service calls.

– This is done by using top-tier components to minimize downtime, which reduces revenue generation and leads to onsite service calls. Attractive – This helps with adoption and lets your customers know that you are technologically advanced, providing a secure product. Consumer confidence is important and helps drive

additional transactions.

– This helps with adoption and lets your customers know that you are technologically advanced, providing a secure product. Consumer confidence is important and helps drive additional transactions. Identifiable – Users need to be able to identify your BTM quickly. You can differentiate yourself with graphics or with a custom design option.

– Users need to be able to identify your BTM quickly. You can differentiate yourself with graphics or with a custom design option. Usable – Usability is oftentimes overlooked but is so important in providing a smooth transaction for your customers. This means placing components at comfortable heights for your user and making sure devices are visible.

– Usability is oftentimes overlooked but is so important in providing a smooth transaction for your customers. This means placing components at comfortable heights for your user and making sure devices are visible. Secure – Having cash in a machine is a huge liability, some BTM’s completely ignore security and thieves are starting to realize this. Kiosk Innovations Digit has 3 grades of security with varying price points.

With Kiosk Innovations expertise in design and engineering, we are in a unique position to provide solutions that mirror what the bitcoin ATM operators need out of crypto ATM’s. Kiosk Innovations BTM’s are designed and manufactured in the USA to ensure both an efficient and high-quality machine which reduces long-term operational cost.

Component Set

Our team has intimate knowledge of components required for BTM’s and can assist you with component specifics such as capacity. Components many times include:

Touch Screen – Allows user to interact with kiosk

– Allows user to interact with kiosk Barcode Scanner – Scan wallet

– Scan wallet Bill Acceptor – Accept bills for user purchase of cryptocurrencies

– Accept bills for user purchase of cryptocurrencies Bill Dispenser – Dispense change back to user for purchase or sale of cryptocurrency

– Dispense change back to user for purchase or sale of cryptocurrency Bill Recycler – Accept bills for user to post payment to account & dispense change back to user

– Accept bills for user to post payment to account & dispense change back to user Receipt Printer – Kiosk prints transaction and credit card receipt for user

– Kiosk prints transaction and credit card receipt for user LED Component Indicator – LED lights next to each component to let user know where to direct their attention throughout the

process

– LED lights next to each component to let user know where to direct their attention throughout the process Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) – Allows user to finish transaction and kiosk to gracefully shut down in case of power

interruptions

– Allows user to finish transaction and kiosk to gracefully shut down in case of power interruptions Alarm – Audible siren, tilt meter, and sensors for each entry point

– Audible siren, tilt meter, and sensors for each entry point Custom Branding (Silk Screen or Vinyl) – Helps user to recognize solution

– Helps user to recognize solution CPU – Brain of the kiosk – Linux or Windows

– Brain of the kiosk – Linux or Windows Security Locks – Keyed or auditable combo options available

Related Posts