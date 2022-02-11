Hospitality Kiosks – Digital signage and interactive wayfinding

2021 brought on a travel boom, and last year, Destination Analysts projected reported that more than 83% of Americans had plans to once again venture beyond their backyards, either for work or play, during the 12 months. While evolving public health circumstances have caused a relapse in travel hesitancy for many, it has not halted journeys with the same strength as the onset of the pandemic. This means the hospitality sector is still on the hook to offer an outstanding guest experience that both wows and prioritizes health and safety guidelines.

For today’s technology-savvy guests, the right technology solutions are essential for the lux experience they expect from a hotel stay. Digital signage and interactive wayfinding are fast-growing communication channels for the hospitality sector because they can help guests embrace travel opportunities with confidence, pointing to all the amenities and services the hotel has to offer while being mindful of health requirements. Let’s dive into the most fruitful digital signage software integration options that can enhance comfort, convenience, and satisfaction for customers in each part of their stay.

Taking the Stress Out of Check-In

A guest’s first impression of a hotel begins at the entryway, and while there are new requirements to ensure guest and worker safety, there are technologies that can help make checking in seamless and simple. Beginning with access, kiosks equipped with virtual receptionists offer a way to monitor when guests enter the lobby to check-in, check out, or navigate the facility. A guest can simply enter a hotel, approach a check-in screen, and be greeted by a guest relations employee who can walk through the check-in process or answer questions without breaking social distancing guidelines. Screens that can populate surveys to confirm negative COVID tests, vaccination status, or symptoms are becoming increasingly common to ensure that guests remain at low risk during their stay.

About the Author

Tomer Mann is EVP at 22Miles. As a veteran in the digital signage industry with more than ten years, Tomer strives to enhance visual communication consulting services for higher education, hospitality, retail, transportation, government, corporate, venues, healthcare, and other large organizations.

