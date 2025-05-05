Car Wash Show Buzzes With Self Service Innovation

Car Wash Trade Show Tour by Kiosk Industry and Elliot Maras

The Car Wash Trade Show comes up every year, primarily for payment options but also it is a “hostile outdoor” environment for self-service. We are fortunate to have our very own carwash trade show tour led by Elliot Maras. Gallery of photos at the end.

Carwash trade show tour Introduction –

Economic uncertainty may be grabbing headlines, but evolving technology keeps the car wash industry on a record growth curve. This past weekend, thousands of owners, operators, and entrepreneurs converged on the Las Vegas Convention Center to get up to speed on one of the nation’s fastest-growing industries at the National Car Wash Show.

As consumers become used to self-service in nearly every aspect of their daily routines, the technology revolution is making the car wash experience faster, easier, and more satisfying. For three days, the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center hosted a voluminous offering of self-service technology innovations, including robotics, artificial intelligence, digital marketing platforms and continuously emerging payment systems.

One show exhibitor, Amplify Capital Group, reported that technological advancements and the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions will drive 2025. Autonomous technology, in particular, the company noted, is revolutionizing operations, optimizing workflows, reducing labor costs, and improving customer satisfaction.

Exhibits on the trade show floor affirmed the car wash industry’s opportunity to capitalize on the one-stop shopping experience reshaping the nation’s retail landscape. Car washes, both attended and unattended, have proven a revenue-enhancing add-on to traditional retail venues, including mass merchants, gas stations, convenience stores, and public transit stations.

Free-standing car washes, for their part, continue to boost the customer experience with self-serve pay stations that support versatile payment options, member services, consumer marketing campaigns, and cross-selling with other emerging services such as EV charging stations and dog wash machines.

The following are highlights from the trade show floor listed in alphabetical order.

American Changer

American Changer, a manufacturer of currency changing equipment, reminded the car wash industry that cash is not dead, demonstrating its BC-1400A-KIT-R update kit to help operators upgrade existing validators, channel hoppers and control boards.

Each update kit includes brackets, mounting plates, hopper extensions, chutes and harnesses.

The MEI/CPI validator with stacker accepts $1- through $20- bills, and can be programmed for other currencies. The universal board allows one validator with two hoppers using one power supply while hoppers with extensions hold 4,800 quarters and/or tokens.

The power supply plus power cord features switchable output for 115/230 volt, 50/60 Hz, and various plug configurations.

The company’s BC-1400A/2800A-KIT allows Rowe BC-1400 kits to convert to a smaller BC-100A

CK Car Care

CK Car Care, a division of CK Enterprises, which provides car wash, food plant and industrial chemicals, debuted a car wash pay station to integrate with its tap-and-pass mobile app.

The pay station integrates hardware and software to connect users to a centralized cloud network that ensures real-time synchronization across various services: car washes, self-serve vacuums, dog wash stations and vending machines.

The services include a flexible loyalty program offering points to use to pay for services. System features include:

Tracking consumable levels of soaps and chemicals.

Transaction diagnostic logs.

Wash packages.

Multimedia video display.

Real-time product pricing.

Merchant access to cloud-based dashboard.

QR code and barcode scanner.

CK9 Pet Products

CK9 Pet Products, a division of CK Enterprises, presented an option for car washes to offer customers in the waiting area: the Chewy Chews dog treat vending machine. The machine naturally complements the CK Car Care dog wash station, another rapidly evolving self service..

The refrigerated, glassfront vending machine comes branded and includes a digital advertising screen near the selection panel.

The machine also features remote monitoring and cashless payment.

The company provides the dog treats, all of which are 100% natural and preservative-free, sourced from Australian farmers, except the Green Lipped Mussel Chews which are 100% premium New Zealand sustainably caught Green Lipped Mussels.

Dynamic Wash Solutions (DWS)

DWS, a manufacturer of car wash equipment, presented its Sapphire entry payment kiosks for car wash tunnels. The kiosks accept coins, bills, tokens and EMV credit card payments, including magstripe, Apple, Droid, and Samsung Pay.

Features include:

10-inch touchscreen HMI sunlight readable display.

Talos bill validator.

Multicoin acceptor with serial interface.

Upsell options for wash levels.

Receipt printer.

Presence sensor.

Options include:

Loyalty.prepay/gift/fleet codes.

Custom decals.

Wash club memberships.

License plate recognition.

Dynachrg

EV charging stations are expanding rapidly across the retail landscape, and system providers aren’t ignoring the car wash opportunity.

Dynachrg, a provider of hardware and software EV solutions and first-time Car Wash Show exhibitor, presented its EV charging station that utilizes intelligent energy management software.

The company offers EV owners its pay-as-you-go app that allows them to locate charging stations and receive real-time charging notifications, as well as access to personal usage insights.

EV users can pay at the station or pay using the app.

EV charging stations allow car washes and other retailers access to a growing customer base as well as opportunities for branding and cross selling for one-stop shoppers.

Evolution Dog Wash

Evolution Dog Wash distinguished itself as a dedicated automatic dog wash provider, demonstrating a model that provides add-on revenue for car washes as well as other venues, such as dog grooming businesses, pet stores, dog beaches, laundromats, travel centers,RV parks, multi-family properties, military bases and campgrounds.

Payment options include a credit card reader, a coin and token acceptor and a bill acceptor that takes $1, $5 and $10 bills.

Options also include custom graphics, an internal electric water heater and a remote control for timer settings and reporting.

The company’s EX+ model features a 2-speed, 4-hp grooming dryer and four product selections: two shampoos, one conditioner and a tub disinfectant.

The PLC dog wash model includes cascading lights and push-button control.

Exact One Ltd.

Exact One Ltd., a division of Exacta Controls Ltd., a car wash solutions provider, demonstrated its touchless cashless teller kiosk to support both tunnel and automatic car wash controllers. Features include:

Stainless steel cabinet.

Built-in fan and heater.

Custom voice messaging.

EMV chip and pin.

3D barcode scanner that integrates with phone apps and printed barcodes.

Accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, Interac Debit, Visa payWave, Mastercard Tap & Go and additional chip and magstripe cards.

Detection proximity sensor.

Excel Tire Gauge

Excel Tire Gauge distinguished itself as a dedicated provider of digital air inflation solutions, demonstrating its SC05-SS air machine. The system offers a customizable design and various upgrades such as a more powerful compressor and a payment card reader..

The system’s 2-hp air compressor offers a maximum pressure of 120 PSI and can inflate truck, bus and other large vehicle tires.

The system also features wireless monitoring, enabling remote control, in addition to visual and audible signals to help the user monitor operating progress.

Hamilton Manufacturing Corp.

Hamilton Manufacturing Corp., a manufacturer of unattended payment solutions, presented its Commander Pay Station to offer a customizable user experience that integrates with all major car wash tunnel controllers.

The 10.4-inch touchscreen display can offer washes, bundles, wash clubs, upsells and payment card reloads.

The system connects with Hamlton’s custom mobile app, while the barcode scanner validates mobile app codes, wash bundle codes, receipt codes, single-use codes and promo codes.

Customers can sign up at the kiosk and be automatically billed monthly.

The station accepts cash, chip cards and contactless payment.

iClean Dog Wash

iClean Dog Wash demonstrated its self-serve dog wash expertise by introducing a “cyberwash” style dog wash. The machine, which requires a drain, a cold water line and an electrical outlet wall, features a video screen next to the wash bay.

Dog wash programs include:

Shampoo.

Rinse water

Conditioner.

Anti-flea shampoo.

Low blow dry and high blow dry.

Disinfect tub.

Pause and stop buttons.

Options include an electric water heater, a Nayax payment terminal, a coin and token validator, a banknote reader, and an electric water heater.

The system offers 40 celebrity audio instructions recorded by voice-over artists, including Donald Trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Barack, Clint Eastwood, Conor McGregor, Dave Chapelle, David Letterman, Don Lafontaine and Eminem.

Industrial Vacuum Systems

Industrial Vacuum Systems demonstrated its self-serve vacuum expertise with its newly introduced Turbo Vac machine. Features include:

12-gauge steel doors and control box with security plug style locks.

No jugs or tanks to refill.

Lock shroud option to provide access to filters and debris collector.

Lockable cash box.

Two fragrances, one shampoo or turbo vacuum options.

Two or three extended brush life motors.

Accepts coins, bills, credit cards and mobile payments.

CryptoPay and Nayax credit card options.

Domes and hoses in five colors: blue, green, red, white and yellow.

Innovative Control Systems

Innovative Control Systems, a provider of car wash payment systems, presented its Auto Sentry Max to its Auto Sentry lineup of cashless payment terminals to accommodate the specific height of the vehicle, featuring a 32-inch screen. Customers are able to move the wash screen to a comfortable viewing area using the on-screen buttons.

Each screen will offer its own customizable video that will play on half of the 32-inch monitor. Each screen can also have a different background, for sites that have specific messaging needs.

The kiosk will feature EMV and PCI compliant solutions, branded decals, videos and graphics.

Innovative Technology, Ltd.

Innovative Technology Ltd., a provider of age verification, facial recognition and face-covering detection technologies, presented MyCheckr, a standalone device that performs anonymous age checks to assist staff with the sale of age restricted goods.

The device indicates when a manual ID check is recommended, alerting staff to make decisions during the age check process.

MyCheckr uses facial recognition and recommends whether or not the customer in front of the camera is of legal age or older.

Features include:

Built-in camera and screen.

No Internet required.

No data stored.

Completely anonymous.

Local processing with instant results.

iWashPOS

iWashPOS demonstrated its versatility as a car wash POS solutions provider by presenting a host of solutions, including a self-serve pay station, in addition to real-time reporting and marketing tools.

The company’s POS supported services include monthly wash clubs, gift cards, prepaid washbooks, appointments and loyalty rewards.

Marketing services include digital advertising, social media marketing, lead capture, automated SMS and email marketing..

A customer app allows users to track wash history, earn rewards, redeem points and manage their memberships.

J.E. Adams Industries Ltd.

J.E. Adams Industries Ltd., a provider of car wash equipment in addition to other industrial products, introduced an all-stainless steel dog wash machine.

The machine utilizes an internal mixing valve to automatically adjust water temperature.

Selectable options include:

Rinse.

Oatmeal shampoo.

Tearless shampoo.

Conditioner.

Pet deodorizer.

Flea and tick shampoo.

Low and high speed blower,.

Tub disinfectant.

Other features include:

Internally segregated payment area.

Programmable LED digital display and message area.

Plug lock doors..

Removable tub floor for access to grate strainer for servicing.

Lower compartment storage for extra dog wash products

Choice of ramp or stairs oriented for side or front exit.

Pressure regulated water output.

Kooler Ice

With summer almost here, car wash operators have an opportunity to keep customers hydrated and cool. The Kooler ice water and ice vending machine offers automatic bagging, remote monitoring, aluminum alloy frames and plug-and-play connectors.

Features include:

Holds up to 500 bags of ice.

Bags 10 30-pound or 16 32-pound bags of ice

Walled insulated storage bin.

Water filtration system for ice maker.

Bill and coin acceptors.

Bill validators for up to 500 bills,

Options include:

Reverse osmosis filtration.

LED lights.

Credit card with Apple Pay/Google Wallet.

Heater.

Micrologic

Micrologic, a provider of connectivity solutions, demonstrated its self-service technology versatility by introducing its Pegasus and Celeris pay stations that allow car washes to reduce customer wait times.

The pay stations integrate with Micrologic’s platform to support membership enrollment, single-wash purchases, promotion redemption and gift card sales.

The kiosks include a 21-inch touchscreen, locking system and tamper-resistant access doors.

Payment options include a QR and barcode scanner, cash-and-card payment and cash-only payment..

Monex

Monex Group presented its range of payment solutions, including its payment processing, payment terminals and unattended kiosks.

Kiosk features include:

Count-up and count-down.

Coin/pulse, USB/serial and MDB

4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

Sales tax charge.

E-receipts.

Built-in SIM.

Outdoor rated IK09, IP65.

Custom branding.

Recurring membership API.

QR and barcode scanner and camera.

National Carwash Solutions/AMP

National Carwash Solutions targeted the expanding self-service car wash industry with its newly introduced AMP Kiosk. The kiosk complements the AMP Clarity POS solution to help car washes improve customer loyalty and access real-time data.

Clarity uses AI and machine-learning algorithms to allow car washes to scan vehicles and capture car wash member data and enhance customer engagement.

The transactional, profile and operational data allows car washes to analyze engagement patterns such as when and how often customers wash, as well as the car’s year, make and model.

Nayax Ltd.

Nayax Ltd., a payment solutions provider for most types of self-service machines, has expanded into the car wash market by introducing its Pulse Wizard for pulse machines, which are designed to receive electrical pulses and activate functions according to these pulses.

Pulse Wizard provides operators the freedom and flexibility to make pricing changes on the spot. If the operator sees an opportunity to make a pricing change or wants to try a new pricing model, the Wizard process makes it a complete no-brainer.

The Wizard also gives accessibility to new configuration options for pulse modes, including full pricing options to make changes after set-up, for example, for peak hours or to change the pricing mode from single-price to multi-price.

The live screen offers customized pricing messages and personalized cash transaction reports

The system also enables voice interaction, multi-language display, immediate refunds and e-receipts.

The solution provides transparency of transactions by monitoring in real time, accessing reports and alerts, as well as supporting credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, mobile apps and QR scan payments.

Qcharge

Qcharge, an electric vehicle charging station development group, demonstrated its EV charging solution in the J.E. Adams Ltd. exhibit. Qcharge provides a range of EV charging solutions, including battery storage solutions, solar carports and other green energy solutions.

The stations are designed to be compatible with all types of electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles. They support various charging standards such as CHAdeMO, CCS and Type 2.

The stations also support DC fast charging, allowing EV owners to recharge their vehicles in as little as 30 minutes, and can adapt to various voltage and current requirements.

The company provides maintenance and support services for charging stations, including regular maintenance plans, remote diagnostics and on-site repairs.

Sonny’s CarWash Controls

Sonny’s CarWash Controls demonstrated its versatility in all things car wash by presenting its car wash pay station. The pay station allows car washes to process cash and credit transactions while offering customers memberships, single washes, gift cards and wash books.

The pay station allows car washes to align sales objectives with different screen flows, including video advertising, while collecting customers’ phone numbers for marketing.

Car washes can also customize the pay station exterior with decals and colored powder coats.

Features include:

Built-in speaker for instructional prompts.

Multiple screen flow configurations.

Cash box with lockable door.

EMV card reader, code scanner and receipt printer.

UL listed compact HVAC

17-inch anti glare touchscreen display.

Standard Change-Makers

Standard Change-Makers, a provider of change making machines, presented its Guardian XP car wash pay station controller for automatic wash bays. Features include discount code entry, time-of-day and time-of-week discounts as well as discount wash token acceptance.

The unit’s pin-based code on the keypad supports a quick print summary report.

The units are available with a painted steel or stainless steel cabinet with two crank locks, Medeco locks, Marlboro hinges and LED accent lights.

Optional features include:

Bonus token dispenser.

Credit card acceptance.

Receipt and audit printer.

Remote notification.

Customizable voice prompts and speaker.

POS pay-at-pump code interface.

Stainless steel base.

Vending.com

Want to serve customers while they wait? Vending.com, a division of the Wittern Group vending equipment manufacturing company, presented its Auto Vend Plus machine for car wash break rooms.

The glassfront, spiral-driven machine features the company’s iVend guaranteed delivery sensor technology to ensure consistent vend and refund performance.

Features include:

48 product selections.

703 item capacity.

First-in, first-out loading.

Lock and hasp.

Adjustable trays and auger timing.

Cash-only or cashless-only.

WashCard Systems

WashCard Systems, a car wash technology specialist, introduced its All Access BayStation payment system. Features include:

Individual pricing per service.

12 separate services.

In-bay video advertising.

Tap, app, coin, cash, credit, loyalty and mobile payment.

7-inch color display.

The station comes in three sizes, all offering multiple configurations.

Washlink

Washlink, a provider of car wash POS systems, controllers, motor control centers, variable frequency drives and unattended pay stations, presented its pay station kiosks.

The Sales Link pay station offers customizable screens and a 17-inch touchscreen and comes in both cash and cashless models.

Optional modules and accessories include a base with a printer, a 5-bay battery charger, a cash drawer, a wireless printer and license plate recognition.

