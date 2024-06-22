Hospitality Kiosk Trade Shows

Kiosk Trade Shows for Hospitality

One of the big shows often attended is HITEC. Some of our members with be there including KIOSK.

Key Benefits Include

Increased guest satisfaction with lower wait times and greater convenience tied to check-in and check-out transactions

Secure, PCI compliant payment transactions

24/7 access to guest services including meal purchases, extra room keys, and on-demand check-out folio

Health safeguard with autonomous check-in and check-out,eliminating need for person-to-person contact

Permanent automation platform to alleviate ongoing hospitality

labor shortages common among hotel operators

Resources

The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC) is the world’s largest and longest-running hospitality technology event. Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP), it provides attendees with access to the latest hospitality technology, industry experts, essential education, and resources to improve company bottom lines. Here are some key points about HITEC:

Event Details:

Date: June 24-27, 2024

Location: Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, N.C., USA

Attendees: Hospitality professionals, executive decision-makers, and industry investors from over 60 countries.

Exhibition: Over 325 companies showcase innovative solutions in the hospitality technology space.

Education Sessions: Curated by experts, covering technology’s role in hospitality1.

Event App:

The HITEC 2024 Event App, sponsored by Ireckonu, provides comprehensive information about the event, including the education program, speakers, exhibitors, and networking opportunities.

Community Support:

HITEC has partnered with Shasta Cloud for the 2024 HITEC Helps Initiative, supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Donations help provide food for the local community in Charlotte.

Exhibit Opportunities:

Companies can showcase their innovations by becoming exhibitors at HITEC, connecting with industry leaders and elevating their brands2.

Whether you’re interested in cutting-edge technology, networking, or educational sessions, HITEC offers a valuable experience for hospitality professionals.