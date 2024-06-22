Hospitality Kiosk Trade Shows

Kiosk Trade Shows for Hospitality
One of the big shows often attended is HITEC. Some of our members with be there including KIOSK.
Key Benefits Include
- Increased guest satisfaction with lower wait times and greater convenience tied to check-in and check-out transactions
- Secure, PCI compliant payment transactions
- 24/7 access to guest services including meal purchases, extra room keys, and on-demand check-out folio
- Health safeguard with autonomous check-in and check-out,eliminating need for person-to-person contact
- Permanent automation platform to alleviate ongoing hospitality
- labor shortages common among hotel operators
Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), a global nonprofit hospitality association, HITEC gives attendees access to the latest hospitality technology, industry experts, essential education and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines.This makes HITEC the largest non-profit show of its kind.
Resources
- Contact KIOSK Sales Director Joe Sawicki at jsawicki@kiosk.com to schedule a meeting.
- ACTINEON Booth 713
- LG Electronics Booth 3036
- Category Archives: Hospitality Kiosks
- Tag Archives: hospitality kiosk – Retail Systems
- Hospitality – How Hotels Cater to Business Travelers – Kiosk Industry
- Hospitality Kiosks – Digital signage & Wayfinding
- UPDATE – PMS Systems for Hotel Backgrounder — updated with Ariane-supported PMS systems (over 30). Thanks Laurent! https://kioskindustry.org/hotel-check-in-systems/
- Ariane Systems Hacked 2024 — Ariane Systems self check-in systems installed at thousands of hotels worldwide are vulnerable to a kiosk mode bypass flaw that could allow access to guests’ personal information and the keys for other rooms.
The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC) is the world’s largest and longest-running hospitality technology event. Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP), it provides attendees with access to the latest hospitality technology, industry experts, essential education, and resources to improve company bottom lines. Here are some key points about HITEC:
Event Details:
Date: June 24-27, 2024
Location: Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, N.C., USA
Attendees: Hospitality professionals, executive decision-makers, and industry investors from over 60 countries.
Exhibition: Over 325 companies showcase innovative solutions in the hospitality technology space.
Education Sessions: Curated by experts, covering technology’s role in hospitality1.
Event App:
The HITEC 2024 Event App, sponsored by Ireckonu, provides comprehensive information about the event, including the education program, speakers, exhibitors, and networking opportunities.
Community Support:
HITEC has partnered with Shasta Cloud for the 2024 HITEC Helps Initiative, supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Donations help provide food for the local community in Charlotte.
Exhibit Opportunities:
Companies can showcase their innovations by becoming exhibitors at HITEC, connecting with industry leaders and elevating their brands2.
Whether you’re interested in cutting-edge technology, networking, or educational sessions, HITEC offers a valuable experience for hospitality professionals.