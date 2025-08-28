Elevating Experience & Efficiency in Hospitality

MGM Check-In Kiosks For Guests Case Study

Self-service kiosks are now an essential part of the hospitality industry, transforming guest experiences by eliminating wait times and boosting operational efficiency—a trend clearly illustrated by MGM Resorts and other leaders in the sector. Hotels are harnessing kiosks to handle routine transactions, freeing staff to focus on meaningful, value-added interactions that drive loyalty and satisfaction.

Some Insights on Check-In Kiosks by Olea

Frank Olea — "I'm a big fan of simple design, and we always aim to strip things back to what's essential for the user."

Frank emphasizes the impact of automated identity verification and document validation for real-time secure access.

He highlights that check-in kiosks contribute to improved accountability, improved safety, and reduced operational delays in logistics operations.

Olea advocates for user-friendly and modular kiosk design, making upgrades simple and ensuring long-term investment value.

These quotes and insights showcase Olea’s perspective on how check-in kiosks address both technology and real-world business challenges.

Case Study Guest Experience and Operational Impact

Today's guests expect control and convenience throughout their stay, thanks to widespread adoption of self-service in daily life. Kiosks let visitors bypass lines, check in and out quickly, reprint keys, and access upgrades—all while maintaining the option for authentic human interaction for complex issues or special occasions.

Technology Benefits for Hotels

Kiosk solutions directly support hotels by providing:

Speedier throughput: Check-in times that drop from minutes to mere seconds.

Scalability: Handling surges in guest volume efficiently, especially during peak hours.

Data Insights: Enabling operators to monitor usage and continually refine the guest journey.

Integration: Seamless connections to PMS, payment systems, mobile apps, and future tech.

The Right Balance: Automation Plus Hospitality

Success in hospitality means blending technology and the human touch—kiosks don't replace staff, they give them time to provide genuine, memorable service. Routine is automated; empathy and personal judgment are not.

Strategic Imperative for IT Leaders

For IT leaders, kiosks are a practical investment solving labor pressures, enhancing consistency, and future-proofing operations. Self-service isn't just a nice-to-have; it's a competitive necessity as guest expectations keep rising.

Above all, kiosks should enhance—not detract from—service, aligning with the industry’s long-held values of comfort, care, and hospitality.

