AI Wayfinding Awards InfoComm

22Miles Wins Two InfoComm Awards

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

We want to congratulate the InfoComm 2024 Best of Show for AV Technology, and Digital Signage, in addition, we’re also announcing the winners for our sister publications, Tech & Learning.

We’re thrilled to announce that 22Miles won, not one, but TWO awards at InfoComm!

We won the SCN Most Innovative Digital Signage Award and the 2024 InfoComm Best of Show Award for our AI solutions. 22Miles is proud to be at the forefront of innovative AI products in digital signage and AI.

Thank you to everyone who voted!

Learn more about our AI solutions: https://lnkd.in/eyPeenE9

Digital Signage InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award Winners

22Miles Offline AI

