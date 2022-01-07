Olea Kiosks Names Director of Sales

Olea Kiosks, Inc. new Director of Sales is Daniel Olea. We are personally acquainted with Daniel and he will, undoubtedly, prove to be a strategic advantage. With the new millennials becoming a major segment of users his insight will prove invaluable. Congratulations from all of us at Industry Group!

Olea Kiosks®, Inc. Announces Director of Sales – Daniel Olea

Olea Kiosks® Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the expanded role of Daniel Olea to Director of Sales.

In this role, Daniel’s responsibilities will include both sales team leadership and revenue acceleration through new strategic vertical markets. Daniel will lead the sales team through its next stage of growth and continue to build and execute its corporate strategy.

As the fourth generation in the business, Daniel spent several years as an account executive with the company. With a strong understanding of strategic initiatives, in 2021, he was promoted to Director of Business Development and led the company in its development of long-term growth plans.

“With our focus on strategic growth, we need a sales leader that can set a strategy to propel us forward and lead and motivate the team to work towards our next objective,” explained CEO Frank Olea.

