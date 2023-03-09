Quick Ship Kiosk Program by Olea Announced

Olea Kiosks Launches Quick Ship Program for Austin Model

LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, the fastest growing provider of self-service kiosk solutions, has announced the launch of its new Quick Ship Program for its most popular model, the Austin kiosk. This program is designed to provide customers with a fast and efficient way to receive their most optimal kiosk, with a delivery time of just 4 weeks.

The Austin model is known for its sleek design and robust features, making it a popular choice for food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, and retail including self-checkout. With this new Quick Ship Program, customers can now receive their kiosk much faster than before, allowing them to quickly configure and implement their self-service solutions and improve their operations.

“Our customers have been asking for a faster turnaround time, and we listened. With this program, we can now deliver our most modular kiosk in just 4 weeks,” said Frank Olea, CEO of Olea Kiosks. “The industry standard is eight to 12 weeks from receipt of PO, so we feel this is particularly helpful for seasonal businesses and hospitality where staffing is a chronic challenge,” Olea added.

Upon launch, the Quick Ship Program will include the Austin free-standing kiosk model, which includes various peripherals such as a 22-inch touch screen display, a high-performance computer, a receipt printer, barcode scanner, camera, card reader and payment device. The Austin desk-top model is expected to be added soon, along with other high-volume kiosk models.

Olea Kiosks is committed to providing the best self-service kiosk solutions on the market, and the launch of its Quick Ship Program is just one of the many ways the company is fulfilling that commitment. With this program, customers can expect faster delivery times to enable them to launch their self-service programs as quickly as possible.

You can learn more about Olea’s Quick Ship program here: https://www.olea.com/olea-kiosks-quick-ship-program/

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include CLEAR, Compass Group, Kaiser Permanente, Dodger Stadium, AMC Movie Theater, The Habit Burger Grill, and Universal Studios Theme Parks.

More information: https://www.olea.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0309-s2p-austinkiosk-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Austin Freestanding Kiosk.

News Source: Olea Kiosks

More Posts