Ohio BMV Kiosks for Motor Vehicle Registation

The kiosks, which can renew and print existing vehicle registrations and license plate stickers, are making the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles experience more customer-friendly, according to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Ohio drivers can now skip the line at the BMV with the launch of new self-service kiosks.

The kiosks look like bright yellow ATMs and will give Ohio drivers a new way to pay for vehicle registration and license plate stickers.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the entire transaction process takes about two minutes.

“When you make it easy for people to do things, they’re going to do it. They’re going to have less stress in their lives. They’re going to have more convenience. And we just are trying to change the way everybody thinks about government inside government to be more customer service friendly,” Husted said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

On top of the usual cost of registration, the machines carry a $4.95 service fee, plus a 1.95% or $1.75 (whichever is greater) processing fee when paying by credit/debit card.

Several of the locations will offer 24/7 access to the machines.

“The BMV is dedicated to improving the overall customer experience by providing our customers with access to innovative solutions that better meet their diverse needs,” BMV Registrar Charles Norman said in a statement.

“The BMV Express Kiosks are another important step we’re taking to give Ohioans more convenient options to choose from when they are deciding how to interact with state government.”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, announced on Wednesday the launch of nine self-service kiosks that are meant to make vehicle registration a more convenient process for drivers.

It’s a pilot program and the kiosks, some with 24-hour capabilities, allow users to instantly print off vehicle registration cards and validation tickets.

The Ohio BMV said there are plans to expand the system.

