From St. Louis Dispatch Feb 2020 — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Monday launched its new biometric security screening alternative in Terminal 2 — the one housing Southwest Airlines’ operations.

The new CLEAR biometric system, which identifies people via fingerprints and the iris of their eyes, is available to passengers who pay up to $179 a year for the privilege. Those using it get through security lines a bit faster.

Editors Note: CLEAR works with Olea Kiosks on these kiosks.

