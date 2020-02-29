Airport kiosk, Biometric kiosk, Member, picks

This is not the full image. Click on it to go to the original article — Anthony Sansone Jr., from St. Louis, gets instructions from Breanna Evans on the new scanners at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The new scanners from the Clear company scan either a person’s fingers or iris to make a positive identification. Airport travelers have to sign up for the service that will let them avoid showing any other identification. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

From St. Louis Dispatch Feb 2020 — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Monday launched its new biometric security screening alternative in Terminal 2 — the one housing Southwest Airlines’ operations.

The new CLEAR biometric system, which identifies people via fingerprints and the iris of their eyes, is available to passengers who pay up to $179 a year for the privilege. Those using it get through security lines a bit faster.

Editors Note: CLEAR works with Olea Kiosks on these kiosks.

