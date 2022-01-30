Contactless 3D Lidar Scanner Primer

From Retail Automation
Lidar Scanner Primer
Contactless 3D lidar scanning is already moving into restaurants and retail in the United States and Japan. You can see that in the Amazon Grab and Go for example.
One company at the forefront is Hitachi-LG Data Storage from Korea. They have a Safe Pass product line which covers standalone terminal stations as well as a ceiling mount.
Features of the Floor Stand, Table Stand and Ceiling Mount
- People tracking and heat map
- hand detection
- queue monitoring
- density measurement
- dwell time
- POE option
- Plug and Play with Cloud
- Integrated thermal sensors with AI facial recognition
- Distance and Frame Rate from 10m/30 fps to 13m/30fps
Typical Locations
- Restaurant
- Office
- Cafe
- Building Entrance
- Schools
- Plant Entrance
- Convenience Stores
- Unmanned Stores
Lidar Video
For more information
contact [email protected]