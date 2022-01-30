Contactless 3D Lidar Scanner Primer

From Retail Automation

Lidar Scanner Primer

Contactless 3D lidar scanning is already moving into restaurants and retail in the United States and Japan. You can see that in the Amazon Grab and Go for example.

One company at the forefront is Hitachi-LG Data Storage from Korea. They have a Safe Pass product line which covers standalone terminal stations as well as a ceiling mount.

Features of the Floor Stand, Table Stand and Ceiling Mount

People tracking and heat map

hand detection

queue monitoring

density measurement

dwell time

POE option

Plug and Play with Cloud

Integrated thermal sensors with AI facial recognition

Distance and Frame Rate from 10m/30 fps to 13m/30fps

Typical Locations

Restaurant

Office

Cafe

Building Entrance

Schools

Plant Entrance

Convenience Stores

Unmanned Stores

Lidar Video

For more information

contact [email protected]