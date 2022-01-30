Contactless 3D Lidar Scanner Primer

By | January 30, 2022
lidar scanner retail restaurants

From Retail Automation

Lidar Scanner Primer

Contactless 3D lidar scanning is already moving into restaurants and retail in the United States and Japan. You can see that in the Amazon Grab and Go for example.

One company at the forefront is Hitachi-LG Data Storage from Korea.  They have a Safe Pass product line which covers standalone terminal stations as well as a ceiling mount.

Hitachi Safe Pass Product LIne

Hitachi Safe Pass Product LIne – Click for full size

Features of the Floor Stand, Table Stand and Ceiling Mount

  • People tracking and heat map
  • hand detection
  • queue monitoring
  • density measurement
  • dwell time
  • POE option
  • Plug and Play with Cloud
  • Integrated thermal sensors with AI facial recognition
  • Distance and Frame Rate from 10m/30 fps to 13m/30fps

Typical Locations

  • Restaurant
  • Office
  • Cafe
  • Building Entrance
  • Schools
  • Plant Entrance
  • Convenience Stores
  • Unmanned Stores

Lidar Video

 

Hitachi Lidar Scanner

Hitachi Lidar Scanner – Click for full size

For more information

contact [email protected]

Kiosk picks lidar scanner
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

