Cashierless Store Kiosks — Starbucks and Amazon Go

From Retail Systems Nov2021

Amazon Go & Starbucks Cashierless Store NY

From CNBC Nov2021

In Brief

Coffee is just one deliverable. A complete range of other “related” goods such as protein bars, chewing gum, salads and sandwiches available

Stores like these will have longer hours. That counts.

Decor set for solo workers but also group meetings

Key Points

Starbucks is opening a pick-up cafe in midtown Manhattan with Amazon that uses the retail giant’s cashierless technology.

It’s the latest step in Starbucks’ strategy to update its store footprint to meet consumers’ changing habits.

The first Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go location opens Thursday in New York City on 59th Street, between Park and Lexington Avenues, and two more are planned over the next year.

Excerpt

When customers enter the new store, they’ll first see a counter to pick up the drinks they preordered using the Starbucks mobile app. A digital screen hanging above the counter shows which orders are still being made by baristas.

To take advantage of the convenience of Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, customers can use the palm of their hand, if they’re already registered with Amazon One. Otherwise they can use an in-store code from the Amazon app or insert their credit card. A kiosk near the entry allows customers to join Amazon One by inserting a credit card and scanning their hand.

More Information