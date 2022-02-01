See Bitcoin ATM by American Kiosks at ATM Show in Florida – Free Ethereum?

Free Ethereum at ATM Show

American Kiosks is an exhibitor at this year’s ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) 2022 Conference in Orlando, FL next week – if you’re going to this event, be sure to stop by our booth #115-117 to see our Bitcoin ATM models and talk with our team.

One visitor to our booth will be selected to receive ONE ETHEREUM!

Partnering with American Kiosks gives you access to:

– industry-leading security options

– the simplest serviceability

– the best user experience

Start a conversation today about one of our current Bitcoin ATM models or create a ground-up custom with our expert team. Visit our website at americankiosks.com to learn more!

For more information contact [email protected]

About the Show

ATM Show in Florida ATMIA 2/8-2/10 – About 90 exhibitors and Bitcoin increasing profile. Here is the agenda — ATMIA US Conference 2022 Agenda