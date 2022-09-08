Digital Menu Board – Nanonation includes LG System-On-A-Chip SOC

Digital Menu Board News

Big news out of Nebraska this week. Nanonation Commandpoint now supports the LG system-on-chip (SOC) platform. That’s at least four of the mega-major OS for digital menu boards supported by Nanonation. Next up Google? For more information you can always email [email protected]y.org

Lincoln, NE September 8, 2022: Nanonation announces the launch of support for LG system-on-chip (SoC) platform to its ever-growing list of supported digital signage player options, extending the ability of Nanonation’s content management system, Commandpoint. The benefit of using system-on-chip solutions is that they allow customers to quickly and easily deploy standard digital signage at lower costs with minimal infrastructure. Because the digital signage player is integrated into the screen, requiring no additional player device, all a user must do to deploy a digital sign is to hang the screen on the wall, provide it power and connect to Wi-Fi.

“We are very excited to be adding LG as a supported player option for our customers,” said Zac Rustad, VP of Business Development for Nanonation, “they make a great lineup of reliable and affordable commercial displays, making them a good fit for all kinds of deployments from corporate communication to menu boards.”

In addition to LG SoC, Nanonation supports many player choices, including Samsung SoC, BrightSign, Windows, and MAC OS, allowing customers to select the right platform(s) for their needs. All managed and controlled from a single enterprise-class, web-based CMS tool.

What is Digital Signage?

Bring your communications to life with Nanonation’s content management for digital signage solutions. Turn any screen into a powerful digital marketing and communications tool with cloud-based software. You are covered for corporate, retail, or educational purposes when it comes to keeping everyone in your office on the same page, delivering the right message to the right customer, or highlighting students, events, and donors.

About Commandpoint Content Management System

From updating a single sign in a tradeshow booth or lobby to managing a distributed network of thousands of screens, Commandpoint is here to make life easier for content managers. Meta-data-driven grouping, sorting, and filtering options make managing a global retail store network as simple as a one-location digital menu.

Commandpoint allows brands to manage their screen’s content and monitor their signage network from anywhere in the world. Drag and drop items into your playlist, then schedule the time you want your new content to publish. It equips you with the tools to produce beautifully animated content in minutes. Thanks to Nanonation’s in-house design team, a library of over 50 pre-made templates are available for users can edit to make their own.

About Nanonation

Nanonation provides enterprise-class content management tools and custom application development in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, and financial services markets. Having deployed over 100,000 terminals globally over the past 22 years, for multiple Fortune 500 companies, Nanonation brings a wide range of experience and capabilities to any project.

