Lots of people going to this show. Interesting they cover accessibilty. Here is our local InfoComm 2022 summary page

InfoComm 2022: Must-Attend Events and Items to Know Before You Go

FAIRFAX, VA – June 3, 2022 – InfoComm 2022 officially kicks off tomorrow June 4, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, starting with its comprehensive education program. Then on Wednesday, June 8, the trade show floor will officially open after the ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. in the West Lobby. InfoComm 2022 will welcome 72 new exhibitors to the show, bringing the total exhibitors to more than 550.

Here is a list of must-attend events and items to know before you go:

AVIXA Xchange Live Booth #N2845

AVIXA Xchange is a global collaboration platform connecting thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers and innovative manufacturers with today’s technology buyers. This year’s AVIXA booth will be transformed into a content-driven, in-person Xchange activation for the AV community to build connections, start conversations, share ideas and collaborate, enabling chance meetings and meaningful networking. Meetups, networking, refreshments, and talks will take place inside the experiential booth from Wednesday through Friday. Learn more at www.infocommshow.org/avixa- xchange-live.

Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

AVIXA is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a member-driven association, we are using our talent and resources, as well as that of our industry volunteers to be a voice of change — and that includes the content we produce and actions we take at InfoComm 2022. Below are initiatives we have implemented to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion at the show.

Pass the Mic: Each year we set out to make the InfoComm education program more inclusive by encouraging speakers to “pass the mic.” Speakers were asked to include and support colleagues to present sessions at InfoComm to amplify more diverse voices and points of view. See who’s speaking.

DE&I Sessions: InfoComm will host nine DE&I sessions on June 8 & June 9​. View the sessions.

AVIXA Diversity Council session: Designing for Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility

Thurs., June 9 at 2 p.m.

Technology Innovation Stage (Booth W2247)

Wellness Rooms: Wellness Rooms can be utilized for personal medical needs, prayer, and by new mothers for pumping. The rooms can be locked to ensure privacy. Call 702.892.7400 to obtain a code for the door​. Location Information.

Gender Neutral Restrooms: Several designated gender neutral restrooms are located throughout the Convention Center. Location information.

Show Floor Tours

Tours of the Exhibit Hall—led by experts from the Digital Signage Federation, Accenture, WeWork, AV Chicago, and the University of Southern California—will highlight the areas of the show floor by technology and application. Whether you’re looking for digital signage, IT and networked AV, learning spaces, content, production, and streaming, or conferencing and collaboration, you’ll get an insider’s view of the booths you can’t miss at InfoComm. Learn more at www.infocommshow.org/ education/show-floor-tours

Las Vegas Convention Center Loop

The LVCC Loop quickly transports passengers throughout the 200-acre convention center campus in a fun and convenient way, free of charge. The system consists of two one-way, .8-mile-long tunnels built to accommodate all-electric Tesla vehicles driving at speeds of up to 35 mph. The LVCC Loop reduces a 25-minute walk to a less than two-minute ride. Attendees can access the LVCC Loop from the West Station (adjacent to West Hall above ground) and Central Station (near the Central Hall Main Entrance below ground.

Networking: Meet up with your peers and grow your professional network

InfoComm is an unbeatable place to discover new products and take AV-focused training—but one of our favorite things about the show is networking with our community of AV professionals. Add these networking events to your registration:

Digital Signage Reception at Brooklyn Bowl

Tues., June 7

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gather with your peers at this reception specifically for the digital signage community. The admission fee includes bowling, bowling shoes, light food and three drink tickets. Free transportation from the Las Vegas Convention Center will be provided from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (AVIXA premium/elite members: $20, non-members: $30)

AVIXA All-Council Summit

Thurs., June 9

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Room N245

This special event brings together AVIXA’s council community and celebrates the work that volunteers have done throughout the year. Begin with inspiration with a keynote from Meow Wolf Director and Co-founder Vince Kadlubek, as he offers advice on rising through your career. Then, each council will present their achievements and plans.

Technology Managers Forum and Reception

Wed., June 8

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Room N245

Don’t miss your chance to attend this perennial favorite, live and in person. Our community of technology management professionals gather to discuss our collective interests and share best practices and diverse perspectives using our real-world experiences.

Live Events Forum and Reception

Thurs., June 9

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Room N245

This event is an opportunity for live events professionals to discuss the latest happenings and changes in the live events industry and mingle with peers. This gathering is designed with a little time for knowledge, more time for interactive conversations, and even more time devoted to your network expansion. Note: this event is open to qualified live events professionals, corporate event managers and meeting planners.

AVIXA TV (Live Stream)

AVIXA TV will stream six live shows from the AVIXA Xchange Live booth, beginning with a morning show at 9 a.m. and afternoon show at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The show will be co-hosted by AVIXA’s Samantha Powell and Ben Thomas from MarketScale. The show will include the Tesla Trivia Challenge (filmed on the Convention Center underground loop) along with additional original AVIXA and MarketScale content. Confirmed guests include Nancy Blanchard, Jason Jacoby, Frank Padikkala, Richard Hutton, Dan Gundry, Alesia Hendley, Mark Coxon, Gina Sansivero, Cory Schaeffer, Lauren Simmen, Tim Herquist and AVIXA CEO, Dave Labuskes.

To register for InfoComm 2022, visit www.infocommshow.org/register.

Download the InfoComm 2022 mobile app for convenient access to information on sessions, exhibitors, events, and much more. (Use the QR code here)

For ongoing conversations and news about InfoComm 2022, sign up for the AVIXA Xchange, a unique community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers.

InfoComm 2022 is sponsored by Presenting Show Partner Samsung, Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron, and Supporting Show Partner extertis|ALMO.

AVIXA is committed to the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees, partners, and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All InfoComm 2022 participants must provide proof of full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative PCR or rapid antigen test. Digital or physical documentation will be accepted. AVIXA will follow the CDC mask recommendations for InfoComm based on the latest data using the Know the COVID-19 Community Levels resource tool to determine low, medium, and high levels. The AVIXA team will continue to monitor recommendations from local health authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and communicate any updates to health and safety protocols to show participants. For the most up-to-date information on health and safety, visit www.infocommshow.org/health.

Download: InfoComm Logo

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), and currently ranks as the 28th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Southeast Asia; Integrate; and Integrated Systems Europe.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 20,000 enterprise and individual members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit avixa.org