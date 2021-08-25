AVIXA News on Large Display Panel Trends and More

By | August 25, 2021
AVIXA News on Large Display Panel Trends

Article on AVIXA

Digital Signage
Article

Large Format Display Touchscreens Gain Interactive Signage Solution Market Share

As face-to-face interaction becomes less of a priority in the marketplace, organizations of all types are reconsidering the ways they communicate with their customers. In many cases, they’re incorporating large-format displays to accomplish the task.

Article

The Need for Change in Our Approach to Sales

By Jonathan Brawn, CTS

Every year at InfoComm we celebrate AV, IT, and digital signage technologies. For decades we have focused on the technical “tools in the toolbox” for AV integrators. While this is certainly still relevant, we have left out the other part of the equation, sales and the buyer relationship.

Article

Don’t Be Fooled by Fake Digital Signage. The Real Stuff is Pretty Amazing!

By David Haynes

An interesting trend is emerging in the marketing of large format display technology – projects presented on social media and other avenues as real yet only exist in virtual form. They look amazing but don’t really exist. It’s all CGI.

Article

D=SIGN Power Hour: Multi-Display & Video Wall Content Creation

By Lauren Moore

July’s D=SIGN Power Hour panel addressed multi-display & video wall content creation with moderator Paul Fleuranges of the Digital Signage Federation. Experts Daniel Hurtado of Userful, Digital Signage Creative Director Jim Nista, and Bryan Meszaros of OpenEye Global.

Article

It Pays to be Green: 5 Ways Environmentally Sustainable Digital Signage Can Improve an Organization’s Bottom Line

By Joey Davis

Digital signage is not only more effective at messaging than its static paper counterpart, it’s also more environmentally sustainable. See 5 examples here.

Article

New Revenue Forecasts From AVIXA Reveal 5-Year Positive Outlook

In a time when the future prospects of any sector appears to change daily, AVIXA is out with real actionable intelligence for the AV industry and the news is good.

Article

Four Emerging Technologies Will Help Retailers with Post COVID Evolution

By Lauren Moore

Retailers hit by COVID-19 have accelerated their digital transformations by enhancing operations both online and at their brick-and mortar stores. Here are the emerging technologies that made it happen.

