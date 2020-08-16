Are touchless temperature checks unreliable when it comes to COVID-19?
Nice video coverage by LocalMemphis TV news channel
Excerpt:
Thursday Dr. Anthony Fauci advised that temperature checks are not reliable especially during hot days.
“Dr. Fauci was just pointing out that some of the touchless thermometers are not perfect in the values that they give you,” said Threlkeld.
The infectious disease doctor said there isn’t a perfect modality when it come to screening for diseases.
Fauci and Threlkeld agree that questioning people about symptoms is needed.
“Have they been around someone that is known to have COVID very recently? Are they having any symptoms – cough, shortness of breath?” said Threlkeld.
Threlkeld said in some studies up to 40 percent of people can be asymptomatic.
