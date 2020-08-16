Fauci on Touchless Temperature Checks

Are touchless temperature checks unreliable when it comes to COVID-19? Thursday Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, calls temperature checks unreliable. Nice video coverage by LocalMemphis TV news channel

Excerpt:

Thursday Dr. Anthony Fauci advised that temperature checks are not reliable especially during hot days.

“Dr. Fauci was just pointing out that some of the touchless thermometers are not perfect in the values that they give you,” said Threlkeld.

The infectious disease doctor said there isn’t a perfect modality when it come to screening for diseases.