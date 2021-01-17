Interview on Digital Signage trends of Tomer Mann on Digital Signage Today

While COVID-19 isn’t going away yet, digital signage is coming out swinging in 2021 and is ready to tackle all its challenges head on.

Kiosk Industry Summary

Excerpt:

2020 has been a long and wild year for digital signage, as vendors have suddenly had to deliver social distancing content and deliver touchless interactive solutions. However it is a new year, so its time for us to look ahead as best to our ability to see what lays on the horizon for 2021.

For example, COVID-19 will likely not go away completely into 2021, and as a result some of the trends that grew during 2020 such as touchless interactivity, temperature screening, virtual receptionist devices and more will grow into massive trends going into 2021.

Digital Signage Today spoke with Tomer Mann, EVP at 22Miles to learn more about these trends and what we can expect in 2021.

Q. What do you see as the most prominent digital signage trends going into 2021?

A. In 2021, I see a lot of enterprises across various industries focusing on reopening – the…..