Olea Kiosks New Product – Temperature Check Kiosks Available

Temperature checks on employees and visitors is becoming commonplace for many businesses, hospitals, grocery stores, retailers and a host of others. Temperature sensing kiosks can help stem a crisis and optimize a return to business as employees and guests return to work and entertainment venues.

Benefits of Temperature Check Kiosks

The Temperature Sensing Kiosk provides a number of benefits to allow businesses to protect their most valued assets–their employees.

Reduce risk of access by infected persons*

Maintain a safe work/business environment

More hygienic than thermometers that require physical contact

Safer and more efficient than using a human resource to screen temperatures

Reduce stress and anxiety for employees and guests.

Prevention is the Key

There are many activities happening simultaneously to ensure a safe work environment. The Temperature Sensing Kiosk reduces the risk of infection to your employees and costly and time-consuming contamination clean-up efforts. Give employees and visitors the confidence to know you’re doing all you can do to protect them.

How It Works

The Temperature Sensing Kiosk is equipped with an infrared temperature sensor/detector and the system provides an alert if an individual is running a fever. The system uses an algorithm for fast detection temperature accuracy.

Protect Your Investment

Your people are your most valuable investment. To help stem the crisis and optimize a return to business, hospitals, grocery stores, and retailers and a host of other companies will look to temperature screening as employees report to work and venues open up again. This first layer of screening can curb the spread of virus as well as prevent costly and time-consuming contamination clean-up. This solution is equipped with an infrared temperature sensor/detector and the system provides an alert if an individual is running a fever.

Specifications:

Uses an algorithm for object heat and fast detection temperature accuracy • +/- 0.5 degrees Celsius

Android Operating System and Software included

1 second refresh rate

Scans people from 20 to 39 inches from kiosk

For more information email Olea Kiosks or send contact form.