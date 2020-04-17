Last Updated on
Olea Kiosks New Product – Temperature Check Kiosks Available
Temperature checks on employees and visitors is becoming commonplace for many businesses, hospitals, grocery stores, retailers and a host of others. Temperature sensing kiosks can help stem a crisis and optimize a return to business as employees and guests return to work and entertainment venues.
Benefits of Temperature Check Kiosks
The Temperature Sensing Kiosk provides a number of benefits to allow businesses to protect their most valued assets–their employees.
Prevention is the Key
There are many activities happening simultaneously to ensure a safe work environment. The Temperature Sensing Kiosk reduces the risk of infection to your employees and costly and time-consuming contamination clean-up efforts. Give employees and visitors the confidence to know you’re doing all you can do to protect them.
How It Works
The Temperature Sensing Kiosk is equipped with an infrared temperature sensor/detector and the system provides an alert if an individual is running a fever. The system uses an algorithm for fast detection temperature accuracy.
Protect Your Investment
Your people are your most valuable investment. To help stem the crisis and optimize a return to business, hospitals, grocery stores, and retailers and a host of other companies will look to temperature screening as employees report to work and venues open up again. This first layer of screening can curb the spread of virus as well as prevent costly and time-consuming contamination clean-up. This solution is equipped with an infrared temperature sensor/detector and the system provides an alert if an individual is running a fever.
- Stop infection at the door
- Avoid costly contamination clean-up
Specifications:
- Uses an algorithm for object heat and fast detection temperature accuracy • +/- 0.5 degrees Celsius
- Android Operating System and Software included
- 1 second refresh rate
- Scans people from 20 to 39 inches from kiosk
