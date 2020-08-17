New Outdoor Ticket Kiosk Design by Olea Kiosks

From LinkedIn Aug2020 – Frank Olea, CEO of Olea Kiosks announced on LinkedIn yesterday his new outdoor ticketing kiosk, Geneva. Has some very nice engineered design features. Olea is at the top of outdoor kiosk design so it isn’t surprising at all to see this very nice unit.

“I’m proud to announce our newest Kiosk model, the Geneva. This kiosk design is ultra-versatile and is available in Outdoor as well as Indoor versions. It’s our ‘Swiss Army Knife’ hence, Geneva.”

This new indoor / outdoor kiosk provides for printing tickets, wristbands, cards or even plain old receipts. The 27” high brite LCD display is sure to get the message out that you are open for business. This is also our first model to feature contactless touchscreen options as well.

A closer look

