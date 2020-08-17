Member, Outdoor Kiosk, picks, Ticket kiosk

New Outdoor Kiosk Model Released by Olea Kiosks for Outdoor Ticketing – the Geneva aka “the Swiss Army Knife”

New Outdoor Ticket Kiosk Design by Olea Kiosks

From LinkedIn Aug2020 – Frank Olea, CEO of Olea Kiosks announced on LinkedIn yesterday his new outdoor ticketing kiosk, Geneva.  Has some very nice engineered design features.  Olea is at the top of outdoor kiosk design so it isn’t surprising at all to see this very nice unit.

Frank Olea
Frank Olea CEO, Olea Kiosks Inc.

“I’m proud to announce our newest Kiosk model, the Geneva. This kiosk design is ultra-versatile and is available in Outdoor as well as Indoor versions. It’s our ‘Swiss Army Knife’ hence, Geneva.”

This new indoor / outdoor kiosk provides for printing tickets, wristbands, cards or even plain old receipts. The 27” high brite LCD display is sure to get the message out that you are open for business. This is also our first model to feature contactless touchscreen options as well.

A closer look

Outdoor ticketing kiosk
You can click the image and see a full screen image detailing the nice engineering touches Olea did.

