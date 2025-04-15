Apex Pickup Lockers Solutions Pittsburgh Zoo

APEX Pickup and Olea KIosk - A restaurant wall features an Apex Pickup Solutions self-service kiosk on the left and cubbies labeled “Pick Up Here” on the right for food order pickups; part of a menu and a plant are partially visible.

Lockers Pickup Solutions in Pittsburgh

Latest deployment from Apex. Just so happens to include Olea Kiosks too. Last week we ran story on Applebee’s pickup food lockers from Apex

Less time in lines = More time with lions 🦁

That’s the experience guests are getting at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, where we partnered with SSA Group and Cinchio Solutions to bring “fun-saving” smart food locker solutions to life.

Visitors can order meals via mobile or kiosk and pick them up from secure lockers—no waiting, no crowds, just fast, smooth service that keeps the focus on the fun.

Carly Somma, VP of Business Transformation at SSA Group, put it best:

“Guest satisfaction is our priority at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. This integration with our friends at Cinchio and Apex helps us serve visitors more efficiently while maintaining high standards of service.”

