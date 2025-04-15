Apex Pickup Lockers Solutions Pittsburgh Zoo

Lockers Pickup Solutions in Pittsburgh

Latest deployment from Apex. Just so happens to include Olea Kiosks too. Last week we ran story on Applebee’s pickup food lockers from Apex

From LinkedIn

Less time in lines = More time with lions 🦁

That’s the experience guests are getting at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, where we partnered with SSA Group and Cinchio Solutions to bring “fun-saving” smart food locker solutions to life.

Visitors can order meals via mobile or kiosk and pick them up from secure lockers—no waiting, no crowds, just fast, smooth service that keeps the focus on the fun.

Carly Somma, VP of Business Transformation at SSA Group, put it best:

“Guest satisfaction is our priority at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. This integration with our friends at Cinchio and Apex helps us serve visitors more efficiently while maintaining high standards of service.”

