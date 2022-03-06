National Restaurant Association Kiosk Trade Show
In May we are at the huge National Restaurant Association show in Chicago, booth 6576 in the Tech Pavilion next to Epson and SpotOn.
For more information or to arrange a demo/meeting at the show email [email protected]
Self-Order Kiosks, Digital Menus, Lockers, Drive-Through
The Kiosk Manufacturer Association is comprised of over 500 companies. You can contact Craig at [email protected] (720-324-1837) or visit our gold sponsors. Those include:
- Olea Kiosks, Inc. – Kiosk solutions of all types
- KioWare – Kiosk and digital signage software — contactless screen
- Pyramid Computer – Kiosk solutions of all types
- Nanonation – Kiosk and digital signage software
- Vispero – Vispero/TPGi is the leader in Kiosk accessibility from providing the screen reader JAWS Kiosk to providing the consulting to ensure your kiosk is accessible and usable.
- KIOSK Information Systems – Kiosk solutions of all types
- Kiosk Group – Kiosk solutions tablet and small form factor
- 22Miles – Kiosk and digital signage software
- Zebra – rugged computers, scanners and printers
- AUO – digital signage and kiosk touchscreen monitor displays
- American Kiosk self-order kiosks and custom solutions
- Esper IO Android Cloud Solutions
- Panasonic Restaurant Solutions – POS, Kiosk and Digital Signage solutions
- LG Electronics Business Solutions – digital signage and kiosk touchscreen monitor displays
- Intel Kiosk Technology Group for Restaurants and Fast Casual
- FEC self-order kiosks for customer checkout
Exhibitors at the show currently are 1500, here are members
- 6576 — Association Kiosk Manufacturers
- 7263 — Insight Touch Technology
- Intel
- Panasonic
- Pyramid
- Star Micronics America
- Vispero
Other Exhibitors