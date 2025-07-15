Amazon Fresh Digital Signage Giada Introduction

Case Study: Giada Players Powers Digital Signage Solutions in Amazon Fresh

2024 Awards

Innovation Product Award

Giada was honored with the Innovation Product Award by the Commercial Display Association at the 6th Shenzhen (International) Smart-Display Vision Expo in October 2024. This award recognized Giada’s advanced embedded PCs, motherboards, and OPS modules designed for commercial display and industrial automation applications.

Best of 2024 Self-Service Kiosk Award

The Giada DK310 Jukebox was recognized as a winner in the Best of 2024 Self-Service Kiosk Awards, presented by the Kiosk Industry Group. This award highlights excellence in self-service and kiosk design, with Giada’s solution being noted for its widespread deployment and innovation in the kiosk sector.

Amazon Fresh Digital Signage

“Giada is a known, trusted, and reliable brand that consistently delivers high-performance solutions. Their hardware has proven to be a perfect fit for our digital signage needs, providing seamless content management and deployment.” Said Operations Director of Amazon Fresh London branch

The article is a case study detailing how Giada media players power digital signage solutions at Amazon Fresh stores, particularly as Amazon expands its physical locations in the U.S. and London. Amazon Fresh needed a reliable, efficient embedded hardware solution for in-store digital signage capable of deploying varied digital content—like advertisements, videos, and interactive displays—with requirements focused on stability, ease of use, and scalability for busy retail environments.

Giada, in partnership with Tekdis, provided its DN73 and DN76 media players for this project. These models are described as:

Compact yet powerful , specifically made for digital signage.

Features include robust storage, high performance, efficient content management , and energy-efficient, durable operation for 24/7 store use.

Reliability : Delivers smooth content playback with no downtime, which is crucial for customer engagement.

Ease of Deployment : Designed for quick setup and minimal maintenance.

Scalability: Supports the easy expansion of digital signage networks as Amazon Fresh grows.

These players enable centralized management and high-quality content display across multiple screens, which enhances customer experience and operational efficiency. Giada’s proven reliability, industry trust, and ability to integrate with other digital retail systems are emphasized as reasons for Amazon Fresh’s choice.

A statement from the Operations Director of Amazon Fresh London attests to Giada’s brand strength and hardware performance as a “perfect fit” for their needs, reiterating the seamless content management and deployment achieved1.

How DOOH Advertising is Transforming How Brands Capture Attention

In an era saturated with digital noise and endless scrolling, advertisers are turning back to the physical world—but with a digital twist. Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, which encompasses digital billboards, screens in public spaces, transit displays, and interactive kiosks, is seeing unprecedented growth as brands seek to break through the clutter and connect with audiences in more immersive ways.

According to a report by Statista, Ad spending in the Digital Out-of-Home Advertising market worldwide is forecasted to reach US$19.08bn in 2025, and Ad spending is anticipated to demonstrate an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2029) of 7.12%, leading to a projected market volume of US$25.12bn by 2029.

What Is DOOH Advertising?

DOOH advertising refers to any form of OOH media that is displayed digitally, as opposed to static posters or printed signage. This includes:

Digital billboards along highways and in urban centers

Interactive kiosks in malls, airports, and transit hubs

Screens in elevators, taxis, and gyms

LED displays in stadiums and event venues

Programmatic DOOH, which uses real-time data to dynamically serve ads based on conditions such as time of day, weather, and audience demographics

Unlike traditional OOH, which is static and broadly targeted, DOOH enables real-time flexibility and precision. Brands can adapt messaging instantly, trigger ads based on external data (such as a sports game or trending topic), and even use geofencing to tailor campaigns to specific locations.

