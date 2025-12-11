Touch Screen Rockchip® RK3576 processor Android 14/Debian 12

The future of human-machine interaction is here. Giada is thrilled to launch the AN708 HMI Panel PC, a groundbreaking all-in-one solution engineered to revolutionize touch-based interfaces for a smarter, more connected world. Designed for seamless integration and robust performance, the AN708 is set to become the intelligent heart of your next-generation devices. News item

At the core of this powerful panel PC lies the advanced Rockchip RK3576 platform. This potent processor ensures reliable, efficient performance, perfectly balancing power with energy efficiency. Combined with a vibrant 10.1-inch touch screen and extensive connectivity options, the AN708 delivers a complete, ready-to-deploy solution for the most demanding environments.

Why the Giada AN708 is Your Ideal Embedded Partner

More than just a display, the AN708 is a comprehensive toolkit for innovation. Here’s what makes it the perfect choice for your projects:

Ready-to-Use Kit Hit the ground running. The AN708 comes as a fully integrated kit, including the Single-Board Computer (SBC) assembly and a high-resolution 1280×800@60Hz touch screen. This eliminates complex sourcing and assembly, speeding up your time to market.

Powerful Core for Demanding Tasks Driven by the Rockchip RK3576 processor, the AN708 handles complex operations with ease. Expect smooth, responsive performance for your applications, from simple user inputs to running sophisticated control software.

Ultimate Connectivity & Flexibility Designed for versatility, the AN708 features a comprehensive I/O suite. With HDMI, dual RS232, USB, Type-C, and 8xGPIO, it offers unparalleled flexibility to connect to a wide array of peripherals, sensors, and legacy systems. Proven Applications for a Connected World The Giada AN708 is engineered to excel across diverse sectors, bringing intelligence and a sleek interface to critical operations: Interactive Kiosks & Vending Machines Create engaging self-service experiences with crisp graphics and a responsive touch screen. Secure Pay Terminals Provide a reliable and robust platform for financial transactions. Automotive Manufacturing Integrate into production lines for control, monitoring, and diagnostics. Industrial Equipment Serve as a durable control panel for machinery, resistant to the rigors of an industrial setting. The Giada AN708 HMI Panel PC is more than a component—it’s a partnership in innovation. It’s the key to building more intuitive, efficient, and intelligent systems. Ready to elevate your devices? Discover the full potential of the AN708 and see how it can transform your applications. Learn More About AN708

Spec Sheet — https://www.giadatech.com/vancheerfile/files/2025/11/AN708-Product-SPEC.pdf

