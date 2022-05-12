InfoComm 2022 Spotlights – June 8-10 at LVCC

InfoComm Notes

Here is our summary page for InfoComm. We wish we were going but… Exhibits are June 8-10 and its the LVCC.

Members Exhibiting

Members Speaking

After Show Social Events

tbd

Interesting Exhibitors

INFOCOMM22_Exhibitor_List_05-13-2022

InfoComm 2022 Spotlights the Latest Conferencing and Collaboration Solutions and Trends

FAIRFAX, VA – May 12, 2022 – InfoComm 2022 on June 4-10 (exhibits June 8-10) at the Las Vegas Convention Center will explore the conferencing and collaboration solutions that power remote and hybrid work styles, learning environments, and more. The show will feature more than 25 sessions and nearly 200 exhibitors focused on the products and solutions needed to deliver seamless conferencing and collaboration experiences.

“The future of the corporate workplace is top of mind this year as companies experience the impacts of returning to the office after two years with a remote workforce,” said Annette Sandler, Director of Live Content U.S./Canada, AVIXA. “For InfoComm 2022, we’ve assembled top technologists, engineers, designers, and end users to share what solutions are working for them and what changes are needed to move conferencing and collaboration forward.”

Engaging with Industry Experts

On Tues., June 7, the session “Conference Room Refresh to Support Hybrid Work” will address how legacy video conference environments don’t adequately support hybrid meetings since they were built for a time when video calls were room to room. Andy Howard of Howard & Associates, Nia Celestin from DTEN, and Irwin Lazar of Metrigy will discuss the variety of technologies and design methodologies that can improve the meeting experience for both the in-room participants and remote participants.

The session “Why Meeting Equity is the Lifeblood of the Hybrid Workplace” will explore how office, home, and mobile environments all play a role in creating inclusive meetings, in addition to factors such as language, height, hearing disabilities, and more. Today’s leaders are focused on navigating the territory of hybrid work and searching for ways to create a positive, productive workplace and a sense of belonging for employees. This session will examine the innovative and clever use of technologies in delivering an inclusive and immersive meeting experience with the overall goal of meeting equity. Join this session on Wed., June 8, featuring Mansour Brek of X2O Media, John Burnett from Pexip, Rony Sebok from Crestron, Derrick Kelly from AVI-SPL, and Stijn Henderickx from Barco.

On Thurs., June 9, the session “Voice of the End-Users – Envisioning Successful Hybrid Solutions” will address how we are living in a time with an abundance of tech innovation and tools that enable new ways to connect. However, many of us are still working in conference rooms where we can’t connect, and meetings are viewed as a waste of time. In this session, Kay Sargent from HOK, Monique Rezaei from Microsoft, and Casey Carlson from Deloitte will discuss the need to embrace these new tech tools to enhance and support meaningful human interaction.

For the full schedule of conferencing and collaboration sessions, visit www.infocommshow.org/CC. In addition, the Technology Innovation Stage (booth W2247) will host free presentations Wednesday through Friday, spotlighting conferencing and collaboration solutions in addition to other critical pro AV solutions.

On the Trade Show Floor and Beyond

On the InfoComm 2022 trade show floor, nearly 200 exhibitors will showcase conferencing and collaboration solutions, from meeting room booking hardware and software, and team collaboration apps, to video conferencing hardware and software. In addition, Sharath Abraham, Digital Workplace Consultant for Accenture, will lead 90-minute show floor tours of conferencing collaboration solutions on Wed., June 8 at 2 p.m. and Thurs., June 9 at 10 a.m.

InfoComm 2022 will also host a tour of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where attendees will experience the university’s hybrid learning classroom solution, RebelFlex. This solution allows instructors to teach a face-to-face class simultaneously with remote students. The tour will also explore the Flora Dungan Humanities building’s 254-seat theater/classroom featuring a Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience and a 4K Barco cinema laser projection system. Frank Alaimo, CTS-I, DMC-E-4K, Senior AV Systems Specialist at UNLV, will lead two tours: Tues., June 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To register for InfoComm 2022, visit www.infocommshow.org/register.

For ongoing conversations and news about InfoComm 2022, sign up for the AVIXA Xchange, a unique community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers.

InfoComm 2022 is sponsored by Presenting Show Partner Samsung, Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron, and Supporting Show Partner extertis|ALMO.

AVIXA is committed to the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees, partners, and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All InfoComm 2022 participants must provide proof of full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative PCR or rapid antigen test. Digital or physical documentation will be accepted. AVIXA will follow the CDC mask recommendations for InfoComm based on the latest data using the Know the COVID-19 Community Levels resource tool to determine low, medium, and high levels. The AVIXA team will continue to monitor recommendations from local health authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and communicate any updates to health and safety protocols to show participants. For the most up-to-date information on health and safety, visit www.infocommshow.org/health.

Download: InfoComm Logo

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), and currently ranks as the 28th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Southeast Asia; Integrate; and Integrated Systems Europe.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 20,000 enterprise and individual members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit avixa.org.

More Posts