Digital Signage To Mobile Solution by 22Miles

Deliver content directly to your customers’ mobile phones with 22Miles Carry2Mobile™.

22Miles created Carry2Mobile™ as a solution that empowers end users to consume and engage with content on the go, from the convenience of their mobile phone. Carry2Mobile™ uses HTML5 technology to seamlessly transition the user experience from a digital sign to a mobile device’s web browser.

Stream promotional content, call-to-action buttons, and other elements to the user, then easily view back-end analytics.

With a simple QR code scan, instantly deliver a dynamic, on-the-go experience via HTML5 technology from any digital signage screen to any user’s mobile device. Any orientation or resolution such as landscape, portrait, and video wall solutions are supported.

Ideal for:

Promotional content

Call to action buttons

Tickets, reservations, other actionable items

