Digital Signage To Mobile Solution by 22Miles

By | June 3, 2022
0 Comment
digital signage to mobile app

Carry2Mobile™ with 22Miles

New functionality offered by 22Miles. For more information you can always email [email protected] or sign up for demo below.

Deliver content directly to your customers’ mobile phones with 22Miles Carry2Mobile™.

22Miles created Carry2Mobile™ as a solution that empowers end users to consume and engage with content on the go, from the convenience of their mobile phone. Carry2Mobile™ uses HTML5 technology to seamlessly transition the user experience from a digital sign to a mobile device’s web browser.

Stream promotional content, call-to-action buttons, and other elements to the user, then easily view back-end analytics.

For more information, schedule a demo today.

With a simple QR code scan, instantly deliver a dynamic, on-the-go experience via HTML5 technology from any digital signage screen to any user’s mobile device.  Any orientation or resolution such as landscape, portrait, and video wall solutions are supported.

Ideal for:

  • Promotional content
  • Call to action buttons
  • Tickets, reservations, other actionable items

Carry2Mobile is complimentary for 22Miles Digital Signage Customers

More Posts

Digital signage mobile Kiosk picks
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts