When doing a digital signage projects, hardware and software go hand in hand, and best to explore the best options. That would be BrightSign and 22Miles. We have been a big fan of BrightSign since 2007. Anthony Wood spent all afternoon in my office and I just kept rotating people in who wanted to speak with him. Not familiar with Anthony? Anthony Wood is closely associated with BrightSign. He founded BrightSign LLC in 2002, and the company is recognized as a global leader in digital signage media players. Multiple sources confirm that Anthony Wood is the founder of BrightSign, and he has served as its Chairman. Tomer Mann with 22Miles is one of our top supporters so this is easy article to write.

Overview

The article discusses how 22Miles collaborates with BrightSign to enhance digital signage performance, with a particular focus on overcoming hardware and compatibility challenges.

Key Points

Client Collaboration: The blog highlights a meeting with a client to explore how they effectively utilized BrightSign and 22Miles for optimal digital signage performance. Digital Signage Impact: It emphasizes the transformative role of digital signage in various sectors, especially in higher education, where it enhances communication and engagement across campuses. Integration Benefits: The integration of 22Miles and BrightSign products leads to robust solutions for: Digital signage Room scheduling Wayfinding Kiosks Digital directories

Challenges Addressed: The article outlines standard hardware and compatibility challenges faced by users and how the partnership between 22Miles and BrightSign effectively addresses these issues. Conclusion: The collaboration aims to deliver efficient and effective digital signage solutions, enabling companies to realize their technology investment.

Excerpt:

For IT professionals managing enterprise digital signage networks in high-stakes environments like defense and government facilities, digital signage needs to be more than just visually engaging—it must be secure, reliable, and built for long-term performance. When deploying large-scale signage solutions, IT teams face common hardware and compatibility challenges, including processing power limitations, system lag, and the need for seamless IPTV integration.

Ensuring seamless performance, hardware reliability, and long-term scalability is a top priority, so 22Miles and BrightSign deliver. In 2018, a leading defense company optimized its digital signage infrastructure using BrightSign media players and the 22Miles CMS. This strategic pairing ensures unmatched stability, security, and performance for mission-critical digital signage deployments. They have continued to scale their solution almost monthly, adding licenses to their global sites, from 100 to over 500 licenses and counting, with the most recent expansion of 45 new licenses just this month.

