22Miles Takes Home Top Awards at InfoComm 2025

By | June 29, 2025
0 Comment
Visit Pyramid Computer for McDonalds kiosks
digital signage 22miles

22Miles Wins InfoComm Award

Beyond the Booth: 22Miles Takes Home Top Awards at InfoComm 2025

 

22Miles made a powerful impact at InfoComm 2025, showcasing how digital signage can go beyond static screens to deliver connected, accessible, and immersive experiences. From real-time wayfinding to enterprise workplace solutions and ADA-compliant campus demos, our innovations sparked excitement across industries. Plus, we’re honored to have won the HETMA Best Digital Signage Project Award for our transformative work at the University of Alabama.

 
Read More

New at 22Miles

Featured Case Study
https://stratus.campaign-image.com/images/1188891000014087389_zc_v1_1721756964242_2.png
https://stratus.campaign-image.com/images/1188891000014087389_zc_v1_1721756983429_1.png

22Miles Client Installation Gallery Goes Live

We just launched a client installation gallery on our website! Browse digital signage and wayfinding installation photos that showcase the innovation and versatility of 22Miles across industries and spaces.

 
Browse the Gallery

Award-Winning Wayfinding and Seamless Content Management at the University of Alabama

Our digital signage and wayfinding solution at the University of Alabama just won the HETMA Best Digital Signage Project Award at InfoComm 2025! Read more to learn how 22Miles took UOA to the next level in content management, navigation, and campus connection.

 
Read the Case Study

Featured Blog

Featured Blog
https://stratus.campaign-image.com/images/1188891000002505001_10_1719600180798_zc-noimage.png
https://stratus.campaign-image.com/images/1188891000002505001_3_1719600180530_zc-noimage.png

Digital Signage ADA Compliance Checklist for Colleges and Universities

Ensuring your digital signage meets ADA standards is essential for creating an inclusive campus environment. Our ADA Compliance Checklist for Colleges and Universities outlines key areas like accessible content, user-friendly interaction, mobile compatibility, and more to help you identify gaps and take action. Use this resource to support every student, staff member, and visitor with confidence.
Read Now

How to Switch Digital Signage Providers: Conversations with a Leading Defense Company

Making the switch to a new digital signage provider doesn’t have to be scary, take it from one of the leading defense companies in the US. 

When Paul* was tasked with finding a new digital signage vendor, he didn’t take the mission lightly.

 
Read Now

Upcoming Events

Follow Us
https://stratus.campaign-image.com/images/1188891000002505001_10_1719600180798_zc-noimage.png
https://stratus.campaign-image.com/images/1188891000002505001_3_1719600180530_zc-noimage.png

Unified Workplace Communications Live with Tomer Mann

22Miles’ Tomer Mann gives a live demo of our Workplace Communications solution at InfoComm!

 
Watch the Video

We’re Active On LinkedIn!

Follow us on LinkedIn to stay up-to-date on all the latest 22Miles news! This coming month we’ll be posting more tips and industry insights for colleges and universities, as well as general digital signage and wayfinding updates.

 
Follow Us

More Digital Signage 22Miles

22Miles Resources

1. Official and Main Hyperlinks for 22Miles

2. Hyperlinks for Documentation and Resources

3. Hyperlinks for Partnerships and Integrations

4. Hyperlinks for News and Media

5. Hyperlinks for Solution Briefs and Overviews

6. About Page

Posts2025: 96
digital signage software
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Visit Olea Kiosks for Custom Kiosks

Related Posts