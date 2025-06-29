22Miles Wins InfoComm Award Beyond the Booth: 22Miles Takes Home Top Awards at InfoComm 2025

22Miles made a powerful impact at InfoComm 2025, showcasing how digital signage can go beyond static screens to deliver connected, accessible, and immersive experiences. From real-time wayfinding to enterprise workplace solutions and ADA-compliant campus demos, our innovations sparked excitement across industries. Plus, we’re honored to have won the HETMA Best Digital Signage Project Award for our transformative work at the University of Alabama. Read More New at 22Miles Featured Case Study 22Miles Client Installation Gallery Goes Live

We just launched a client installation gallery on our website! Browse digital signage and wayfinding installation photos that showcase the innovation and versatility of 22Miles across industries and spaces. Browse the Gallery Award-Winning Wayfinding and Seamless Content Management at the University of Alabama Our digital signage and wayfinding solution at the University of Alabama just won the HETMA Best Digital Signage Project Award at InfoComm 2025! Read more to learn how 22Miles took UOA to the next level in content management, navigation, and campus connection. Read the Case Study Featured Blog Featured Blog Digital Signage ADA Compliance Checklist for Colleges and Universities Ensuring your digital signage meets ADA standards is essential for creating an inclusive campus environment. Our ADA Compliance Checklist for Colleges and Universities outlines key areas like accessible content, user-friendly interaction, mobile compatibility, and more to help you identify gaps and take action. Use this resource to support every student, staff member, and visitor with confidence. Read Now How to Switch Digital Signage Providers: Conversations with a Leading Defense Company Making the switch to a new digital signage provider doesn't have to be scary, take it from one of the leading defense companies in the US. When Paul* was tasked with finding a new digital signage vendor, he didn't take the mission lightly. Read Now