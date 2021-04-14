JAWS Kiosk Screen Reader Software Recognized by Travel Industry

From TPGi Blog Apr2021 — JAWS Kiosk awarded Judge’s Choice Award (first place) at this year’s TravelAbility Summit Launchpad event held on April 1, 2021.

The JAWS Kiosk screen reader solution earned high praise for criteria such as articulation of a problem and solution, enhancing the travel experience for people with disabilities, the viability of the business model, and value proposition. The day had one goal in mind – improving the travel experience for people with disabilities.

Judges included:

Charles Hammerman, CEO of the Disability Opportunity Fund

Dan Feshbach, Founder of Blue Umbrella Ventures

Ron Pettit, Head of Accessibility, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines

Laszlo Horvath, Producer of the annual startup competition at CES/Las Vegas

Zach Curry, Director of Guest Experience, Marriott

Thomas Leoutsakos, President, Mobility Transfer Systems

Toby Willis, President of Accessibility, Expedia

Jay Cardinali, former Head of Global Accessibility, Disney Parks and Resorts

Srin Madipalli, former head of Accessibility for Airbnb

Matt Ater, Vice President with Vispero, commented. “The hospitality industry has had a challenging year as a result of COVID-19. As travel resumes and the industry recovers, users with disabilities must have the same access to resume travel services, amenities, and opportunities. JAWS Kiosk and the other products demonstrated in the LaunchPad event take major steps to improve the travel experience for people with disabilities. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts and look forward to making travel industry kiosks accessible for all users.”

More from TPGi and Vispero