android handheld mobile pos

Android Handheld Computers and Mobile POS
Upcoming at NRF is the Elo booth which we plan on visiting to see the Android handheld and Mobile POS units. Here is specsheet for M60,
About Mobile POS
Mobile POS (point of sale) is a technology that allows merchants to accept payments using a smartphone or tablet device. Mobile POS can offer convenience, flexibility, and security for both customers and businesses. Here are some statistics for mobile POS:
- For 2020, the total mobile POS transaction value was $1,017,982 million and is projected to reach $2,489,471 million in 2021
- The number of users of mobile POS payments worldwide is expected to grow from 1,490.5 million in 2021 to 1,900.7 million in 2025.
- The average transaction value per user in the mobile POS payments market is expected to amount to US$10,811 in 2024
- The largest POS market segment is POS hardware, which is predicted to reach $66.30 billion by 2025
- 54% of businesses have utilized mobile POS to process transactions in 2020
- 79% of stores that are using mobile POS systems are small and mid-sized brands with sales less than $10 million, while 21% of them are large enterprises
Point of sale on the go.
The M60 Pay offers built-in mPOS capabilities to accept payments, conduct business, and track sales all from the palm of your hand.
Brilliant 6-inch display.
Complete with a 6-inch HD touch display, integrated payment, flexible Android 10 OS and Qualcomm 660 octa-core processor, the handheld pos computer provides seamless integration, effortless provisioning and simplified device management via EloView or your preferred 3rd‑party MDM.
Payment processing.
L1 and L2 Certified: The Elo Payment SDK allows you to easily integrate the M60 in your payment process.
L3 Certified: Elo Pay allows you to easily setup your M60 to accept payments without any coding or certification.
Elo Pay.
Elo Pay is a SaaS based payment gateway solution that easily enables customers to integrate our SDK into their Android application for immediate access to processing payments.
Dip. Tap. Swipe.
Accept all forms of payment with the M60 Pay POS terminal. Whether your customers have a physical card or contactless via their mobile phone, the M60 Pay has you covered wherever your customers are – in line, at the counter, table-side or in their seat.
From mobile to fixed POS.
Use your handheld pos terminal with the DS11 Docking Station to create a seamless customer-facing display that accepts payment. Now that’s versatility.*
*Requires an EM10 Expansion Module and Elo USB-C Touchscreen Monitor.
Android device management made easy.
With EloView, you can deploy and securely manage your entire network of Android-powered Elo devices from anywhere in the world.
Provision your devices in seconds with a seamless out‑of‑the‑box experience.
Leverage Elo Home to create a customized (locked-down) interface on your mobile POS android device. Deploy a package of apps, Google apps included, and set specific apps available to admins only. Manage battery life with ease – view up-to-date battery statistics directly on the device or manage your entire fleet directly from EloView.
Android Handheld Specifications
Part Number(s)
M60C, Cellular (AT&T, T-Mobile, TELUS), United States, Canada – E862945
M60C, Cellular (Open Carrier), Europe – E993295
M60, WiFi, Worldwide – E863128
M60SC (with barcode scanner), Cellular (AT&T, T-Mobile, TELUS), United States, Canada – E898054
M60SC (with barcode scanner), Cellular (Open Carrier), Europe – E897852
M60S (with barcode scanner), WiFi, Worldwide – E897667
Enclosure Color
Black
Touch Technology & Capacity
PCAP (Projected Capacitive) – 2 Touch
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 2.2GHz Octa-Core Processor
Memory (RAM)
3GB
Storage
32GB
OS
Android 10 with Google Play Services (AOSP capable)
Planned upgrade to Android 12 available with OS 360 subscription
Display
6” Optically Bonded High Definition LCD
Touchscreen
Projective capacitive with Corning Gorilla Glass
Water rejection
Anti-Fingerprint Coating
Sensor
Light sensor (automatically adjust backlight brightness)
Proximity sensor (disable display and touch when user places against head)
Accelerometer
Resolution
1440 x 720
Brightness (typical)
430 nits
Contrast Ratio
1500:1
Battery
Rechargeable Li-Polymer, 3.8V/4000mAh
Serviceable battery
Qualcomm Quick Charge 4
Cellular
Available on cellular SKU’s with user accessible nano SIM slot.
LTE US, Canada Carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile, TELUS
LTE Europe: Open Carrier
For E862945 (M60C), E898054 (M60SC):
WCDMA: B2, B4, B5
LTE: B2, B4, B12, B13, B66
For E993295 (M60C), E897852 (M60SC):
WCDMA: B1, B8
LTE: B1, B3, B7, B8, B20
GPS
Simultaneous GNSS Receiver for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou
AGPS support
(for cellular models only)
I/O Ports
USB Type-C for display, charging and data
Camera
8MP Auto-Focus with Flash LED and Flashlight (Torch)
Payment
EMV Contactless ISO 14443-A/B, MiFare, ISO-18092
EMV Chip Card Reader (chip and pin-on-glass)
3-track MSR ISO 7810/7811
Certifications
PCI-PTS 6.x (PCI Approval Number: 4-30470)
EMV L1 & L2
Visa PayWave
Mastercard PayPass
Amex ExpressPay
Discover D-PAS
Mastercard TQM
Apple Pay™
Google Pay™
Samsung Pay™
Barcode Scanner
SE4720 scan engine (1D/2D Imager)*
*on M60S/M60SC models only
Wireless
802.11a/b/g/n/ac with 2×2 MU-MIMO
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
LED
1x combination Green/Amber LED for battery/charging status
1x combination Blue/Red user programmable LED
Keyboard
On screen keyboard
Audio
Microphone
1W Front facing speaker
USB-C headset support
Buttons
Left and Right Programmable buttons
Left and Right BCR trigger buttons (for M60S/M60SC BCR SKUs only)
Power Button
Dimensions
M60/M60C: 7.32″ x 3.40″ x 0.77″ / 186 mm x 86.4 mm x 19.5 mm
M60S/M60SC: 7.32″ x 3.40″ x 1.27″ / 186 mm x 86.4 mm x 32.3 mm
Shipping Box Dimensions
M60/M60C: 8.86″ x 5.70″ x 2.95″ / 225 mm x145 mm x 75 mm
M60S/M60SC: 8.86″ x 5.70″ x 3.82″ / 225 mm x 145 mm x 97 mm
Weight (Unpackaged)
M60: 0.79 lbs / 362 g
M60C: 0.82 lbs / 370 g
M60S: 0.87 lbs / 396 g
M60SC: 0.89 lbs / 403 g
Weight (Packaged)
M60: 1.61 lbs / 730 g
M60C: 1.63 lbs / 740 g
M60S: 1.74 lbs / 789 g
M60SC: 1.75 lbs / 795 g
Operating Temperature
0°C to 50°C / 32°F to 122°F
Storage Temperature
-30°C to 60°C / -22°F to 140°F
Humidity
5% to 95% non-condensing
Regulatory approvals and declarations
UL, FCC (US) – Class B
cUL, IC (Canada)
CB (International safety)
CE (Europe) – Class B
RCM (Australia)
China RoHS
ESD
Class C: 8kV contact, 15kV air
Drop Rating
Multiple 1m drops
Tumble Rating
200 tumbles, 1.6ft./0.5m per IEC 60068-2-32
Warranty
1-year
Extended Service Options
3 year warranty coverage + ADP – Elo P/N: E672040
5 year warranty coverage + ADP – Elo P/N: E672239
1 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP – Elo P/N: E894512
3 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP – Elo P/N: E672440
5 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP – Elo P/N: E672646
3 year warranty coverage + ADP + OS 360 – Elo P/N: E893726
4 year warranty coverage + ADP + OS 360 – Elo P/N: E150782
3 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP + OS 360 – Elo P/N: E894122
4 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP + OS 360 – Elo P/N: E150971
3 year OS 360 – Elo P/N: E873133
4 year OS 360 – Elo P/N: E565885
OS Support
Monthly Android security updates available with Elo OS 360 package.
Sealability
IP54 per IEC standard 60529
What’s in the Box
Elo M60 Pay
USB Type C Charger with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0
Quick Install Guide
Expansion Options
MicroSD up to 32GB SDHC and up to 256 GB SDXC
Option to support 1x nano-SAM card via a Micro SD slot.
Optional Accessories
EM10 Expansion Module – Elo P/N: E863687
RB11 Rubber Boot for M60/M60C – Elo P/N: E321842
RB11 Rubber Boot for M60S/M60SC – Elo P/N E392830
DS11 Docking Station (HS11 Hand Strap included) – Elo P/N: E392249
DC11 4 Slot Device Charger – Elo P/N: E392443
HS11 Hand Strap – Elo P/N: E498250