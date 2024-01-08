Android Handheld Mobile POS

By | January 9, 2024
0 Comment
android handheld mobile pos elo

Android Handheld Computers and Mobile POS

Upcoming at NRF is the Elo booth which we plan on visiting to see the Android handheld and Mobile POS units.  Here is specsheet for M60,

About Mobile POS

android handheld mobile pos elo

android handheld mobile pos elo

Mobile POS (point of sale) is a technology that allows merchants to accept payments using a smartphone or tablet device. Mobile POS can offer convenience, flexibility, and security for both customers and businesses. Here are some statistics for mobile POS:

  • For 2020, the total mobile POS transaction value was $1,017,982 million and is projected to reach $2,489,471 million in 2021
  • The number of users of mobile POS payments worldwide is expected to grow from 1,490.5 million in 2021 to 1,900.7 million in 2025.
  • The average transaction value per user in the mobile POS payments market is expected to amount to US$10,811 in 2024
  • The largest POS market segment is POS hardware, which is predicted to reach $66.30 billion by 2025
  • 54% of businesses have utilized mobile POS to process transactions in 2020
  • 79% of stores that are using mobile POS systems are small and mid-sized brands with sales less than $10 million, while 21% of them are large enterprises

Point of sale on the go.
The M60 Pay offers built-in mPOS capabilities to accept payments, conduct business, and track sales all from the palm of your hand.

Brilliant 6-inch display.
Complete with a 6-inch HD touch display, integrated payment, flexible Android 10 OS and Qualcomm 660 octa-core processor, the handheld pos computer provides seamless integration, effortless provisioning and simplified device management via EloView or your preferred 3rd‑party MDM.

Payment processing.
L1 and L2 Certified: The Elo Payment SDK allows you to easily integrate the M60 in your payment process.

L3 Certified: Elo Pay allows you to easily setup your M60 to accept payments without any coding or certification.

Elo Pay.
Elo Pay is a SaaS based payment gateway solution that easily enables customers to integrate our SDK into their Android application for immediate access to processing payments.

Dip. Tap. Swipe.
Accept all forms of payment with the M60 Pay POS terminal. Whether your customers have a physical card or contactless via their mobile phone, the M60 Pay has you covered wherever your customers are – in line, at the counter, table-side or in their seat.

From mobile to fixed POS.
Use your handheld pos terminal with the DS11 Docking Station to create a seamless customer-facing display that accepts payment. Now that’s versatility.*

*Requires an EM10 Expansion Module and Elo USB-C Touchscreen Monitor.

Android device management made easy.
With EloView, you can deploy and securely manage your entire network of Android-powered Elo devices from anywhere in the world.

Provision your devices in seconds with a seamless out‑of‑the‑box experience.
Leverage Elo Home to create a customized (locked-down) interface on your mobile POS android device. Deploy a package of apps, Google apps included, and set specific apps available to admins only. Manage battery life with ease – view up-to-date battery statistics directly on the device or manage your entire fleet directly from EloView.

 

MORE OPTIONS FROM ELO

The Elo Pay 7″ integrated payment POS system packs all the power you need to run your point of sale. Complete with a 7-inch HD touch display, integrated payment, Android 12 OS and  ualcomm SD660 processor, the compact enterprise-grade terminal delivers the modularity that merchants require.  Here is the Learn More link

 

 

Android Handheld Specifications

  • Part Number(s)

    M60C, Cellular (AT&T, T-Mobile, TELUS), United States, Canada – E862945
    M60C, Cellular (Open Carrier), Europe – E993295
    M60, WiFi, Worldwide – E863128
    M60SC (with barcode scanner), Cellular (AT&T, T-Mobile, TELUS), United States, Canada – E898054
    M60SC (with barcode scanner), Cellular (Open Carrier), Europe – E897852
    M60S (with barcode scanner), WiFi, Worldwide – E897667

    Enclosure Color

    Black

    Touch Technology & Capacity

    PCAP (Projected Capacitive) – 2 Touch

    Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 2.2GHz Octa-Core Processor

    Memory (RAM)

    3GB

    Storage

    32GB

    OS

    Android 10 with Google Play Services (AOSP capable)
    Planned upgrade to Android 12 available with OS 360 subscription

    Display

    6” Optically Bonded High Definition LCD

    Touchscreen

    Projective capacitive with Corning Gorilla Glass
    Water rejection
    Anti-Fingerprint Coating

    Sensor

    Light sensor (automatically adjust backlight brightness)
    Proximity sensor (disable display and touch when user places against head)
    Accelerometer

    Resolution

    1440 x 720

    Brightness (typical)

    430 nits

    Contrast Ratio

    1500:1

    Battery

    Rechargeable Li-Polymer, 3.8V/4000mAh
    Serviceable battery
    Qualcomm Quick Charge 4

    Cellular

    Available on cellular SKU’s with user accessible nano SIM slot.

    LTE US, Canada Carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile, TELUS
    LTE Europe: Open Carrier

    For E862945 (M60C), E898054 (M60SC):
    WCDMA: B2, B4, B5
    LTE: B2, B4, B12, B13, B66

    For E993295 (M60C), E897852 (M60SC):
    WCDMA: B1, B8
    LTE: B1, B3, B7, B8, B20

    GPS

    Simultaneous GNSS Receiver for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou
    AGPS support

    (for cellular models only)

    I/O Ports

    USB Type-C for display, charging and data

    Camera

    8MP Auto-Focus with Flash LED and Flashlight (Torch)

    Payment

    EMV Contactless ISO 14443-A/B, MiFare, ISO-18092
    EMV Chip Card Reader (chip and pin-on-glass)
    3-track MSR ISO 7810/7811

    Certifications

    PCI-PTS 6.x (PCI Approval Number: 4-30470)
    EMV L1 & L2
    Visa PayWave
    Mastercard PayPass
    Amex ExpressPay
    Discover D-PAS
    Mastercard TQM
    Apple Pay™
    Google Pay™
    Samsung Pay™

    Barcode Scanner

    SE4720 scan engine (1D/2D Imager)*
    *on M60S/M60SC models only

    Wireless

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac with 2×2 MU-MIMO

    Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

    LED

    1x combination Green/Amber LED for battery/charging status
    1x combination Blue/Red user programmable LED

    Keyboard

    On screen keyboard

    Audio

    Microphone
    1W Front facing speaker
    USB-C headset support

    Buttons

    Left and Right Programmable buttons
    Left and Right BCR trigger buttons (for M60S/M60SC BCR SKUs only)
    Power Button

    Dimensions

    M60/M60C: 7.32″ x 3.40″ x 0.77″ / 186 mm x 86.4 mm x 19.5 mm
    M60S/M60SC: 7.32″ x 3.40″ x 1.27″ / 186 mm x 86.4 mm x 32.3 mm

    Shipping Box Dimensions

    M60/M60C: 8.86″ x 5.70″ x 2.95″ / 225 mm x145 mm x 75 mm
    M60S/M60SC: 8.86″ x 5.70″ x 3.82″ / 225 mm x 145 mm x 97 mm

    Weight (Unpackaged)

    M60: 0.79 lbs / 362 g
    M60C: 0.82 lbs / 370 g
    M60S: 0.87 lbs / 396 g
    M60SC: 0.89 lbs / 403 g

    Weight (Packaged)

    M60: 1.61 lbs / 730 g
    M60C: 1.63 lbs / 740 g
    M60S: 1.74 lbs / 789 g
    M60SC: 1.75 lbs / 795 g

    Operating Temperature

    0°C to 50°C / 32°F to 122°F

    Storage Temperature

    -30°C to 60°C / -22°F to 140°F

    Humidity

    5% to 95% non-condensing

    Regulatory approvals and declarations

    UL, FCC (US) – Class B
    cUL, IC (Canada)
    CB (International safety)
    CE (Europe) – Class B
    RCM (Australia)
    China RoHS

    ESD

    Class C: 8kV contact, 15kV air

    Drop Rating

    Multiple 1m drops

    Tumble Rating

    200 tumbles, 1.6ft./0.5m per IEC 60068-2-32

    Warranty

    1-year

    Extended Service Options

    3 year warranty coverage + ADP – Elo P/N: E672040
    5 year warranty coverage + ADP – Elo P/N: E672239
    1 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP – Elo P/N: E894512
    3 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP – Elo P/N: E672440
    5 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP – Elo P/N: E672646
    3 year warranty coverage + ADP + OS 360 – Elo P/N: E893726
    4 year warranty coverage + ADP + OS 360 – Elo P/N: E150782
    3 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP + OS 360 – Elo P/N: E894122
    4 year warranty coverage + AUR + ADP + OS 360 – Elo P/N: E150971
    3 year OS 360 – Elo P/N: E873133
    4 year OS 360 – Elo P/N:  E565885

    OS Support

    Monthly Android security updates available with Elo OS 360 package.

    Sealability

    IP54 per IEC standard 60529

    What’s in the Box

    Elo M60 Pay
    USB Type C Charger with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0
    Quick Install Guide

    Expansion Options

    MicroSD up to 32GB SDHC and up to 256 GB SDXC
    Option to support 1x nano-SAM card via a Micro SD slot.

    Optional Accessories

    EM10 Expansion Module – Elo P/N: E863687
    RB11 Rubber Boot for M60/M60C – Elo P/N: E321842
    RB11 Rubber Boot for M60S/M60SC – Elo P/N E392830
    DS11 Docking Station (HS11 Hand Strap included) – Elo P/N: E392249
    DC11 4 Slot Device Charger – Elo P/N: E392443
    HS11 Hand Strap – Elo P/N: E498250

Post Views: 88
android handheld mobile pos
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.