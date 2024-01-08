android handheld mobile pos

Android Handheld Computers and Mobile POS

Upcoming at NRF is the Elo booth which we plan on visiting to see the Android handheld and Mobile POS units. Here is specsheet for M60,

About Mobile POS

Mobile POS (point of sale) is a technology that allows merchants to accept payments using a smartphone or tablet device. Mobile POS can offer convenience, flexibility, and security for both customers and businesses. Here are some statistics for mobile POS:

For 2020, the total mobile POS transaction value was $1,017,982 million and is projected to reach $2,489,471 million in 2021

The number of users of mobile POS payments worldwide is expected to grow from 1,490.5 million in 2021 to 1,900.7 million in 2025.

The average transaction value per user in the mobile POS payments market is expected to amount to US$10,811 in 2024

The largest POS market segment is POS hardware, which is predicted to reach $66.30 billion by 2025

54% of businesses have utilized mobile POS to process transactions in 2020

79% of stores that are using mobile POS systems are small and mid-sized brands with sales less than $10 million, while 21% of them are large enterprises

Point of sale on the go.

The M60 Pay offers built-in mPOS capabilities to accept payments, conduct business, and track sales all from the palm of your hand.

Brilliant 6-inch display.

Complete with a 6-inch HD touch display, integrated payment, flexible Android 10 OS and Qualcomm 660 octa-core processor, the handheld pos computer provides seamless integration, effortless provisioning and simplified device management via EloView or your preferred 3rd‑party MDM.

Payment processing.

L1 and L2 Certified: The Elo Payment SDK allows you to easily integrate the M60 in your payment process.

L3 Certified: Elo Pay allows you to easily setup your M60 to accept payments without any coding or certification.

Elo Pay.

Elo Pay is a SaaS based payment gateway solution that easily enables customers to integrate our SDK into their Android application for immediate access to processing payments.

Dip. Tap. Swipe.

Accept all forms of payment with the M60 Pay POS terminal. Whether your customers have a physical card or contactless via their mobile phone, the M60 Pay has you covered wherever your customers are – in line, at the counter, table-side or in their seat.

From mobile to fixed POS.

Use your handheld pos terminal with the DS11 Docking Station to create a seamless customer-facing display that accepts payment. Now that’s versatility.*

*Requires an EM10 Expansion Module and Elo USB-C Touchscreen Monitor.

Android device management made easy.

With EloView, you can deploy and securely manage your entire network of Android-powered Elo devices from anywhere in the world.

Provision your devices in seconds with a seamless out‑of‑the‑box experience.

Leverage Elo Home to create a customized (locked-down) interface on your mobile POS android device. Deploy a package of apps, Google apps included, and set specific apps available to admins only. Manage battery life with ease – view up-to-date battery statistics directly on the device or manage your entire fleet directly from EloView.

The Elo Pay 7″ integrated payment POS system packs all the power you need to run your point of sale. Complete with a 7-inch HD touch display, integrated payment, Android 12 OS and ualcomm SD660 processor, the compact enterprise-grade terminal delivers the modularity that merchants require. Here is the Learn More link

Android Handheld Specifications