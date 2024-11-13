JCPenney Kiosk – Innovative Use of Handheld M60 by Elo

JCPenney Kiosk

Nice video on JCPenney kiosk and new handheld mobile service using Elo M60

Excerpt from Irfan who is the Director of Software Engineering at JCPenney

I’m excited to share the pilot launch of an incredible project that we’ve been working on at JCPenney! See details below.

JCPenney is responding to evolving consumer demands with innovative technology. Teaming up with Kitestring Technical Services and Elo Touch Solutions to streamline operations with a mobile-first approach.

Watch this case study video to discover how we’re reshaping retail shopping into a customer-first experience with a mobile payments-powered handheld, the Elo M60.

