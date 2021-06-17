Kiosk Tradeshow Update – NRF Retail Converge and NRN CREATE

Kiosk Trade Show Events Update June 2021

The Kiosk Association is participating in two trade events.

NRF Retail Converge

Information NRF Retail Converge

One conference. Multiple specialties. NRF Retail Converge is a virtual event that offers a deep exploration of multiple specialties within the retail industry. With over 160 sessions to choose from, you can tailor the entire event to focus on your biggest questions and most pressing needs.

Get detailed insights and takeaways to help you improve in your role, as well as the big-picture vision you’ll need to advance your retail career. And because it’s a virtual event, it’s more convenient and accessible than ever.

This is your chance to see the innovations and discover the strategies that will drive success in the second half of 2021 and beyond.

Here is the main NRF site

Here is our Marketplace Site

Speakers include UPS Alibaba Macy’s CVS Walgreens Spotify Kohls DVF Tia

Registration and Rates

CREATE

CREATE: The Future of Foodservice NRN CREATE is a year-long program featuring both live and on-demand content that is available to the foodservice industry, free of charge, in an effort to move the industry forward, faster together. To access on-demand and future live program, visit https://create.nrn.com/

Access to view all CREATE digital content both live and on-demand is complimentary for all foodservice industry executives (restaurant leaders and suppliers). Our goal is to unite the industry to support moving forward, faster together.

Information