New Digital Signage Solution with the Universal Landscape/Portrait Kiosk

Digital Signage Solution Portrait or Landscape Universal

We are happy to present the latest addition to our lineup of digital signage display solutions, the Landscape/Portrait Kiosk! This unique solution combines the elegance of Peerless-AV’s indoor kiosks, with added functionality to support most 15″, 22″, or 32″ digital signage displays in either landscape or portrait orientation.

From entertaining to wayfinding, this new kiosk is an ideal solution for any indoor application setting, including hospitality, retail, corporate, and more. A high-performance, premium powder coat finish protects the unit and extends the product lifespan, however, a wide range of custom aesthetic options are also available. The kiosk comes in black (KIP522) or silver (KIP522-S), with the ability to customize the aesthetics (vinyl wraps, logos, custom paint) to best match branding.

The stylish kiosk body allows for the ultimate placement flexibility with an unobtrusive, flat base that can be free-standing or bolted to the ground. Internal storage cable management conceals all cabling to create an aesthetically pleasing appearance, while also creating an easy to access point for electric and data cables, allowing for simple installation and maintenance. This also presents protection for media players, routers, and other components.

The six outlet, UL and cUL-approved surge suppressor with 6′ cord protects voltage-sensitive components from damaging power surges. For theft protection, the kiosk features hex pin screw locks on the rear door.

The Landscape/Portrait Kiosk (KIP522) is available for purchase directly through Peerless-AV and authorized distribution networks.

Peerless-AV Introduces NEW Indoor Kiosk Models: KIP522(-S) from Peerless-AV on Vimeo.

More Peerless-AV Information