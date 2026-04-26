Retrofit for Edge AI and Hailo

By | April 26, 2026
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Last Updated on April 26, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Upgrading Legacy Kiosks to Edge AI

Don’t Rip and Replace: Adding 26 TOPS of AI to Legacy Kiosks for Under $200

The most expensive phrase in the self-service industry is “end of life.”

AI accelerators for your PCs — This is a look at Hailo upgrade to PC. We also compare to the Giada alternative and cover Coral as well.

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For deployers managing 500+ kiosks in the field, the pressure to add modern features—like computer vision for loss prevention or facial authentication for check-in—usually comes with a terrifying price tag: replacing the entire PC.

If your fleet is running on standard Intel Core i5 or i3 processors from three or four years ago, those chips are perfectly capable of running Windows and your transaction app. They just fail at AI. They don’t have the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) required to process video streams in real-time without crashing the CPU.

The solution isn’t a forklift upgrade. It’s a retrofit.

Enter the Hailo-8 AI Module.

Hailo Explainer

What is the Hailo-8?

Think of it as a graphics card, but for AI, shrunk down to the size of a stick of gum.

The Hailo-8 is an M.2 AI Accelerator module. It fits into the same slot on your motherboard that you would typically use for a WiFi card or an NVMe SSD. Once installed, it acts as a dedicated brain for artificial intelligence tasks.

  • Performance: It delivers up to 26 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second).

  • Efficiency: It typically consumes less than 2.5W of power, meaning you don’t need to upgrade your kiosk’s power supply or add massive cooling fans.

  • The Cost: The industrial-grade module typically retails between $170 and $200.

The Math: New PCs vs. The Retrofit

Let’s look at the ROI for a fleet of 500 kiosks.

  • Scenario A (The Rip and Replace): You buy 500 new industrial PCs with integrated NPUs (like the new Intel Core Ultra).

    • Cost: ~$800 per PC + labor to swap them out.

    • Total: $400,000+

  • Scenario B (The Hailo Retrofit): You open the existing box and slot in a Hailo-8 module.

    • Cost: ~$180 per module.

    • Total: $90,000

You save over a quarter-million dollars while unlocking the exact same computer vision capabilities found in brand-new hardware.

Installation & Compatibility

Before you order a box of modules, here is the technical checklist for your engineering team:

  1. The Slot: Your legacy PC needs an available M.2 Key M or Key A+E slot. Most industrial box PCs from the last 5 years have at least one expansion slot open.

  2. The OS: Hailo provides robust drivers for Windows and Linux. This is critical for kiosks, which often run on locked-down Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC versions.

  3. The Thermals: While the chip is efficient, AI generates heat. Ensure your kiosk enclosure has basic airflow. If your PC is a sealed fanless brick, you may need a thermal pad to bridge the module to the chassis for heat dissipation.

What Can You Do With It?

Once installed, your “dumb” kiosk suddenly has 26 TOPS of vision power. This enables:

  • Retail: Real-time object detection to spot non-scanned items at self-checkout.

  • Access Control: Face-based authentication for employee check-in (replacing ID badges).

  • Analytics: Anonymous audience measurement (age/gender/dwell time) for digital signage.

The Verdict

If your CPUs are still healthy, don’t retire them. Retrofit them. The Hailo-8 offers the most cost-effective bridge between the hardware you paid for yesterday and the AI features you need today.

A Warning

The Corporate Micro-PC Warning (Dell / HP / Lenovo)

Many operators try to save money by retrofitting standard 1-liter corporate desktops (like the Dell OptiPlex Micro or Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny) housed inside their kiosks. While these machines do have M.2 slots, integrating a Hailo-8 into them presents two specific engineering challenges:

  • The M.2 Slot Trade-off: Inside a commercial micro-PC, the high-bandwidth M.2 Key M slot is almost always occupied by the primary NVMe boot drive. You cannot use it without removing the hard drive.

    • The Workaround: Hailo manufactures an A+E Key version of their module. You can pull out the PC’s Wi-Fi card and slot the AI module there instead. For mission-critical kiosks, losing Wi-Fi shouldn’t be a dealbreaker (they should be hardwired via Ethernet anyway), but it is a required architectural trade-off.

  • The Thermal Trap: An industrial fanless Box PC acts as one giant, extruded aluminum heat sink designed to dissipate the heat generated by AI components. A corporate micro-PC is a thin sheet-metal box with a single, small CPU fan. While the Hailo-8 is incredibly efficient, running continuous computer vision models inside a sealed, unventilated metal kiosk enclosure using a consumer-grade PC chassis is a recipe for thermal throttling.

(If you are using larger Small Form Factor (SFF) corporate towers, you bypass the M.2 issue entirely by using a standard $15 PCIe-to-M.2 adapter card, allowing you to keep both your boot drive and your Wi-Fi).

(Note: Some of the higher-end HP EliteDesk 800 G4/G5/G6 models do actually squeeze in a second M.2 storage slot, but you can never guarantee that across a mixed legacy fleet. Furthermore, the thermal warning still applies 100%—those tiny HP CPU fans are not designed to exhaust AI heat loads inside a sealed kiosk enclosure).

About the Author: Craig Keefner has over 40 years of experience in self-service technology. This guide is maintained independently by TIG – The Industry Group to provide fact-based hardware analysis.

More Resources

Video Example —

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfsQMLietT0

Alternative Solution To Edge AI

How does Giada lm2-100 compare to hailo module?
This is a good, very kiosk-relevant comparison because these two sit in very different architectural roles—and that’s where most people get it wrong.

Hardware: LM2-100 Accelerator

  • Performance: 25 TOPS AI Acceleration
  • Form Factor: Standard M.2 (2280) Module
  • Efficiency: Ultra-low power (3.6W)

View Datasheet

 

Snapshot

  • LM2-100aggressive value play (high TOPS, very low power, easy retrofit)
  • Hailoexecution + ecosystem leader (better sustained performance, tooling, production maturity)
  • Same category, different risk profiles
Hailo versus Giada

Hailo versus Giada

What actually matters in kiosks

1. Real throughput (not marketing TOPS)

  • LM2-100
    • Strong raw compute on paper
    • Best suited for:
      • single camera inference
      • object detection / classification
  • Hailo
    • Better sustained pipeline performance
    • Handles:
      • multi-stream video
      • concurrent models
      • real-time workloads without dropping frames

👉 Translation:

  • LM2-100 = “good engine”
  • Hailo = “better drivetrain”

2. Software stack (this is the big one)

LM2-100

  • Supports:
    • TensorFlow
    • PyTorch
    • ONNX
  • But:
    • limited field-proven toolchain
    • fewer pre-optimized models

Hailo

  • Full stack:
    • model zoo
    • compiler + quantization tools
    • runtime (HailoRT)
  • Mature ecosystem:
    • vision vendors
    • integrators
    • robotics + smart retail

👉 In your world:

  • LM2-100 = developer project friendly
  • Hailo = enterprise deployment ready

3. Integration into kiosk architecture

LM2-100 sweet spot

  • Add AI to:
    • existing Giada players
    • Intel-based kiosks
    • digital signage boxes

Use cases:

  • people counting
  • dwell analytics
  • basic fraud detection
  • queue monitoring

Hailo sweet spot

  • Design into:
    • new kiosks
    • drive-thru AI
    • self-checkout vision systems

Use cases:

  • multi-camera loss prevention
  • gesture + vision UX
  • autonomous retail

4. Power + thermals (important for enclosures)

Both are strong here:

  • LM2-100: very attractive at ~3.6W
  • Hailo: similar efficiency but better under sustained load

👉 For sealed kiosks:

  • both viable
  • Hailo has more real-world validation

5. Risk profile

LM2-100

  • Pros:
    • low cost
    • easy drop-in
    • strong specs
  • Risks:
    • newer ecosystem
    • unknown long-term support curve
    • fewer large-scale deployments

Hailo

  • Pros:
    • proven deployments
    • strong SDK + support
    • scalable architecture
  • Risks:
    • higher cost
    • slightly more integration effort

Strategic positioning

Where LM2-100 wins

  • “AI upgrade kit” for installed base
  • cost-sensitive rollouts
  • fast pilots
  • signage → AI conversion

Where Hailo wins

  • enterprise rollouts (thousands of units)
  • multi-modal AI kiosks
  • anything tied to:
    • revenue
    • shrink/fraud
    • compliance

Bottom line

LM2-100 is a very compelling disruptor on price/performance.
Hailo is still the safer bet for production-scale AI infrastructure.

Our recommendation

  • Use LM2-100 when:
    • ROI needs to be proven fast
    • you’re upgrading legacy kiosks
    • AI is “nice to have”
  • Use Hailo when:
    • AI is mission-critical
    • scaling beyond pilot
    • multi-sensor / real-time systems

What About Coral?

THE 3-TIER EDGE AI STACK

TIER 1 — EMBEDDED AI (ENTRY)

Google Coral Edge TPU

“Sensor-Level Intelligence”

  • ~4 TOPS
  • ~2W power
  • TensorFlow Lite only

✔ Ultra-low cost
✔ Proven + stable
⚠ Limited flexibility

👉 Best for fixed-function AI

TIER 2 — RETROFIT AI (MID-TIER)

LM2-100 (Giada / DeepX)

“Upgrade Your Installed Base”

  • 25 TOPS
  • ~3.6W power
  • TF / PyTorch / ONNX

✔ High performance per dollar
✔ Easy M.2 deployment
⚠ Emerging ecosystem

👉 Best for adding AI to existing kiosks

TIER 3 — AI PLATFORM (ENTERPRISE)

Hailo-8 / 8L

“AI-First Infrastructure”

  • 13–26 TOPS
  • ~2.5–5W
  • Full SDK + toolchain

✔ Scalable + production-ready
✔ Multi-stream performance
✔ Mature ecosystem

👉 Best for large-scale AI deployments

PERFORMANCE vs COMPLEXITY CURVE

Capability ↑

Hailo ███████████████████████
LM2-100 ████████████████
Coral ███████

→ Deployment Complexity

REAL-WORLD KIOSK MAPPING

Use Case Best Fit
Occupancy / people count Coral
Digital signage analytics LM2-100
Queue analytics LM2-100
Self-checkout vision Hailo
Drive-thru AI Hailo
Autonomous retail Hailo

SOFTWARE FLEXIBILITY

Platform Flexibility
Coral Low (TFLite only)
LM2-100 Medium (multi-framework)
Hailo High (full toolchain)

DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

BROWNFIELD (RETROFIT)

  • Winner: LM2-100
  • Coral (only for simple tasks)

GREENFIELD (NEW SYSTEMS)

  • Winner: Hailo
  • LM2-100 (cost-sensitive designs)

RISK vs COST TRADEOFF

Platform Cost Risk
Coral Lowest Lowest (simple use)
LM2-100 Low Medium
Hailo Higher Lowest (at scale)

STRATEGIC TAKEAWAY

Coral minimizes cost.
LM2-100 maximizes upgrade value.
Hailo maximizes deployment confidence.

OPERATOR DECISION FLOW

  • Simple AI / fixed task? → Coral
  • Upgrading kiosks? → LM2-100
  • Building AI-driven platform? → Hailo

BOTTOM LINE

Edge AI in kiosks is no longer one-size-fits-all.
It’s a tiered infrastructure decision.

AI Accelerator Comparison

AI Accelerator Comparison – click for full size

Retrofit Links

Posts 2026: 33
A-Restaurant AI Assist
Author: Craig Allen Keefner

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

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