Kiosk Group Partners w/ Dot Inc. on Braille Kiosk

Dot, Inc. Braille Kiosk Technology Annnounces Partnership With Kiosk Group

Braille kiosk news — Dot, Inc., a bwtech client, as part of the Maryland Global Gateway-Soft Landing Program, headquartered in Seoul, Korea, creates assistive-friendly environments for all disabled people with their technology. The company joined the Global Gateway program at bwtech to explore development opportunities in Maryland.

Dot, which manufactures tactile displays for people with blindness, low vision, or other visual impairments, recently announced a new partnership with Kiosk Group, a leading manufacturer of interactive touchscreen kiosks, headquartered in Frederick, MD. As the first product of this partnership, the two companies debuted a new accessible kiosk concept at the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference 2024 in Anaheim, California in late March, 2024.

Dot’s exhibit space at the conference included a tablet-based prototype of the Dot Kiosk built by Kiosk Group. Designed for a variety of use cases and verticals, the project incorporates Dot’s award-winning Dot Pad tactile display into an easily deployed, interactive tablet kiosk. The concept shown at CSUN focused on wayfinding with tactile maps and directions displayed on the Dot Pad for visitors to explore via touch and a standard 3.5mm audio jack access for audio instructions.

To ensure accessibility for visitors with other forms of disability, the Dot Kiosk meets all current ADA standards for height and reach and also includes a video of an on-screen sign language interpreter for visitors with hearing impairments.

“We’re excited to partner with Dot to bring a whole new class of accessibility to our self-service kiosks,” said Becca Rice, Vice President of Software & Technology at Kiosk Group. “The Dot Kiosk allows visitors to interact with the kiosk in a tactile, hands-on way. Helping connect visitors to content that they might not otherwise be able to experience has been incredibly rewarding for our team.”

Ahrum Choi, the Social Impact Director at Dot, mentioned “We’re delighted to introduce the accessible kiosk not only for individuals with disabilities but also for those without. It’s time to enhance city infrastructure to make it accessible for all citizens. We are ready to.”

About Kiosk Group

Kiosk Group, Inc. is a privately held, Maryland-based kiosk manufacturer that many leading companies, organizations, and government agencies trust and rely upon for interactive kiosk solutions.

A long-time industry leader in accessible kiosk solutions, Kiosk Group makes modular kiosk solutions that are built to last and designed for change. KGI prioritizes quality and affordability through durable hardware, uncomplicated software, and customizable designs for small businesses and major systems alike.

About Dot, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Dot is a certified B corporation based in Seoul, South Korea, dedicated to creating transformative accessibility solutions. Dot was recently selected to be a participant in the Maryland Global Gateway Soft Landing Program by bwtech@UMBC, an incubator at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Dot Pad, the world’s first tactile display, is the recent winner of the 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award and the 2024 SXSW Innovation Award for Best in Show as determined by a jury of expert judges and festival goers. Based on Dot’s patented Dot Cell technology, this unique display consists of a 300-cell tactile graphic display made up of 2400 individual pins, a second 20-cell Braille display, and tactile navigation buttons.

