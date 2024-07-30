Hotel California – One of Three July Top Picks for Kiosk Design

Best Kiosk Design

We see kiosks after kiosks after interactive digital every day. Some good and some bad. Here are top picks for July 2024. Note too that in January 2025 we are awarding our Top Kiosk Design Award. It is open to any and all companies.

Top Picks for July

#1 KIOSK Information Systems released new EK-series. This model it seems to us has at least one mission in business and that is to cut into the Wallaby share by “touchscreen provider” Elo. We jokingly call it the Elo Killer. Elo has always had an unique position in the self-service ecosystem. Easy to do when you are top quality. KIS doesn’t use Elo touchscreens anymore (used to use thousands via Dell and for Dell maybe still does). Nice description –ready to order, accessible price point, SMB and less required quantity. We like it. We are making it an official candidate for Top Kiosk Design awards at NRF. Nice accessibility and low cost without going ultra cheap. Plus world class support for services and software. Hard to beat that.

#2 Acrelec — Their latest published kiosk model is the K27 and it is a very nice kiosk. The new design we saw in July was for a major amusement park in France. If you think of something on spider legs such as Samsung’s, the design for France was inverted and with two screens. Basically a square base with two touchscreens mounted on top with a couple of inches of separation. Quite the design and we can understand the client wishing to keep it under wraps for now. Eventually it will fully deploy and subject to public photo. Official candidate for Top Kiosk Design

#3 Olea Kiosks — nice video of new Hotel Check-in key encoder. The branding artwork is outstanding and very striking. With hotels often the biggest challenge is customizing the check-in kiosk to the PMS being used. Not unlike customizing to payment processor. Official candidate for Top Kiosk Design